Cavani equals PSG goal record and Neymar scores four during rout of Dijon

Edinson Cavani joined Zlatan Ibrahimovic as Paris Saint-Germain's all-time record goalscorer on Wednesday night as the Ligue 1 pacesetters cut the mustard against Dijon with an 8-0 victory.

Angel Di Maria struck twice inside the opening 15 minutes at the Parc des Princes before providing the cross from the right wing for Cavani to net his 156th PSG goal.

Neymar marked his return from a rib injury with the fourth just before half-time. The 25-year-old Brazilian made it a hat-trick with two more second-half strikes.

Kylian Mbappé piled on further misery for the visitors 13 minutes from time before Neymar notched his fourth of the evening from the penalty spot.

The decision to take the penalty denied Cavani the chance to make club history and brought whistles from home supporters.

"I think Neymar took the penalty because it was also a good day for him," said PSG coach Unai Emery. "We're happy with it. Cavani is our goalscorer. He's improved a lot here and there will be lots more chances for Cavani to score more goals."

Cavani, 30, arrived at PSG from Napoli in 2013 for 64 million euros. During the early part of his PSG career he played second fiddle to Ibrahimovic. And since the Swede's departure in 2016, he has had to live with the hype surrounding the arrival of Neymar from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappé from Monaco.

"It was a very, very good PSG against a Dijon side that unfortunately didn't put up much resistance," defender Thomas Meunier told Canal+. "We were almost perfect."

PSG have yet to drop a point at home this season and lead Lyon by 11 points whom they play on Sunday.