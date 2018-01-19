Madrid leave it late to beat Leganes

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Sports Insight
Nice one, Cyrille
Cyrille Regis played five times for England.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/18 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/18 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/18 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
  • media
    International report
    Jewel Howard Taylor: From first lady to vice president of Liberia
  • media
    World music matters
    Kokoko! alternative dance music crafted in Kinshasa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Revamped Chaillot brings Norway to Paris
  • media
    International report
    Falling in love is no reason to kill, India's top court rules
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Spain Madrid

Madrid leave it late to beat Leganes

By
media Marco Asensio scored Real Madrdi's winner in the closing stages of the Copa del Rey quarter-final.o give Real Madrid Reuters/Susana Vera

Marco Asensio scored in the dying seconds on Thursday night to give a virtually second string Real Madrid side a 1-0 win over Leganes in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.

The 21-year-old midfielder slotted in a cross from full-back Theo Hernandez to offer some respite to under fire coach Zinedine Zidane.

The last gasp success ended a run of three matches without victory.

Zidane has won eight trophies, including two Uefa Champions League titles, since taking over from Carlo Ancelotti in January 2016. Zidane led Madrid to the 2017 La Liga crown - their first domestic championship since 2012.

But the defence of that title has been disastrous. Bitter rivals Barcelona set the pace after 19 games with 51 points. While the Catalans are unbeaten in the league - having won 16 and drawn three matches, Madrid have lost four of their 18 La Liga fixtures and trail Barcelona by 19 points.

"The win over Leganes was a good result," said Zidane. "Perhaps it will be a turning point to allow us to go on a run of three or four good results.

"We have to use the win. We didn't play well but we got a positive result. and that's important. There are times when things don't go well but you've got to be patient and think about how you can be better."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.