German minister praises Macron's EU plans after Merkel Paris visit

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The walking library
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/20 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/14 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/14 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
  • media
    International report
    Jewel Howard Taylor: From first lady to vice president of Liberia
  • media
    World music matters
    Kokoko! alternative dance music crafted in Kinshasa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Revamped Chaillot brings Norway to Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Top French chef Paul Bocuse dies, aged 91

Paul Bocuse, nicknamed the "Pope" of French cuisine, has died at the age of 91 at his restaurant near Lyon.

Europe
France Germany Britain European Union Brexit

German minister praises Macron's EU plans after Merkel Paris visit

By
media German Chancellor Angela Merkel with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday REUTERS/Charles Platiau

German Foreign Affairs Minister Sigmar Gabriel said Emmanuel Macron's plans presents a "historic opportunity" for Europe on Saturday after the French president backed Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a coalition government with Gabreil's party, the Social Democrats (SPD).

France and Germany "have a joint responsibility to develop all of Europe further," Gabriel told the AFP news agency, naming Macron's plans for "reform of the economic and monetary union" were a top priority.

"We have to grasp the historic opportunity that we have with Macron, a convinced European," Gabriel said in a written statement. "Otherwise one day the EU wil only exist on paper."

An SPD national conference votes on Sunday on whether to continue negotiations to form a coalition government with Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).

The vote is expected to be close, with many SPD members criticising leader Martin Schultz for not winning enough in the long-drawn out negotiations.

When Merkel visited Paris on Friday, Macron praised the "blueprint" agreed by the parties' negotiators.

"The chancellor has ambitions for Europe, SPD leaders have shown they have ambitions for Europe, and the coalition outline has them too," he said.

"Our ambition cannot come to fruition alone," he told a joint press conference with Merkel. "It needs to come together with Germany's ambition."

Macron promises post-Brexit trade agreement ... with limits

As Brexit approaches, Macron said that a special trade agreement between Britain and the EU was possible but said it would be "something perhaps between this full access and a trade agreement".

"To get full access to the single market, you need contribution to the budget and you have to accept the freedoms ... and you have to accept the jurisdiction," Macron told the BBC. "As soon as you decide not to join these preconditions, it's not a full access."

With Paris eager to attract banks and finance houses from the City of London in the aftermath of Brexit, Macron stressed that full access for financial services to the single market "is not feasible".

Following Macron's summit with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday, the UK has agreed to take in 260 unaccompanied migrant children whom it had previously rejected after changing the rules of an agreement.

Britain had agreed to take in a total of 480 unaccompanied minors from France and had taken in 220 of them, but then imposed new admission criteria.

The two countries also agreed to work "upstream" to discourage potential migrants in their countries of origin or ones they pass through to reach the EU, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.