France drops bid to host 2025 World's Fair

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The walking library
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/19 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/19 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/20 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/20 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/20 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
  • media
    International report
    Jewel Howard Taylor: From first lady to vice president of Liberia
  • media
    World music matters
    Kokoko! alternative dance music crafted in Kinshasa
  • media
    Culture in France
    Revamped Chaillot brings Norway to Paris
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Paris France World Exhibition Fair

France drops bid to host 2025 World's Fair

By
media A postcard of the 1880 Exposition Universelle, hosted by France, for which the Eiffel Tower was built Public doman

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has announced that the country will pull out of the bidding to host the 2025 World's Fair, saying it could punch a hole in public finances.

"I have decided not to continue with France's candidature for the World's Fair, which will be withdrawn," Philippe said in a letter to Pascal Lamy, the former World Trade Organisation boss who was heading the body set up to prepare for the fair.

There are "structural weaknesses" in the French proposal's economic projections, the prime minister said.

With the government making a priority of reducing France's budget deficit to the European Union's required three percent of GDP, the prime minister argued that he could not take the risk of endorsing further commitments.

In its bid, which was placed with the Bureau International des Expositions in September, France had named a site south of Paris but Philippe feared that it might not be ready on time.

Lack of private-sector interest

He also warned that the bid's forecast of 35-60 million visitors might prove unrealistic.

If the numbers are similar to 2015's fair in Milan, at about 20 million, income from tickets would fall from 1.3 billion euros to 455 million, with an inevitable knock-on effect on state expenditure.

Philippe is also concerned about the lack of private companies ready to join the operation, according to the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

In a tweet the head of the committee piloting the French bid, Jean-Christophe Fromentin, attacked the decision as symptomatic of "that France which gives up, which withdraws or which bows out", while his deputy, Luc Cavounas, described it as "incomprehensible", given the France is hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2023 and the Olympics in 2024.

France's withdrawal means that three countries are still in the running - Russia, Japan and Azerbaijan.

The choice is to be announced on 15 November 2018 and the fair is to run from 1 May to 31 October 2025.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.