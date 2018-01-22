High-speed train hits concrete blocks on line in south of France

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
The French and conspiracy theories
55% of French people believe the government and pharmaceutical industries are 'in cahoots'.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/22 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/19 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/21 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    The French and conspiracy theories
  • media
    International report
    Back to George Weah's hometown
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
  • media
    International report
    Jewel Howard Taylor: From first lady to vice president of Liberia
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Crime France rail TGV Transport Sabotage

High-speed train hits concrete blocks on line in south of France

By
media A TGV in front of the main plant of the French engineering giant Alstom in Belfort REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A TGV high-speed train travelling at top speed hit concrete blocks placed on the line in the south of France on Sunday. Nobody was hurt but passengers were taken to a nearby station after the collision.

The train, travelling on the line between Aix-en-Provence and Paris, "pulverised" the blocks, even though they were "pretty heavy", according to Carpentras public prosecutor Pierre Gagnoud.

"There are no objective elements that would support a terrorism investigation at the moment," he told the AFP news agency. "But an investigation for wilful misconduct seems obvious."

By the time a railway employee arrived at the scene, two other blocks had been placed on the line, "which proves malicious intent", he said.

Finger prints and DNA traces have been taken, in particular from a bottle of alcohol found at the scene.

An investigation into "dangerous damage and the deliberate endangering of life" has been opened.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.