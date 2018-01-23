Flood warnings in France after days of rain

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
Cocoa farming is the main source of income in rural Nimba County in the north east of Liberia.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/23 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/23 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/22 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/22 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    The French and conspiracy theories
  • media
    International report
    Back to George Weah's hometown
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The walking library
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Nice one, Cyrille
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
Paris Weather France Floods

Flood warnings in France after days of rain

By
media The Seine in Paris last week Tony Cross/RFI

Much of eastern and northern France was on flood warning Tuesday after heavy rainfall has swollen rivers, including the Seine in Paris and the Rhine and Ill at Strasbourg.

Météo France warned of the danger of floods in 30 of France's 101 départements.

Normandy and much of the Paris region are affected, as are the mountainous regions of the Jura and the Alps and the Vosges, Meuse and Meurthe-et-Moselle in the east.

The Dordogne and Gironde in the south-west were also under threat.

Floods are possible in areas that not usually hit by them, the forecasters warn, and they advise people in relevant areas to avoid unnecessary journey and take precautions in properties that could find themselves under water.

Heavy rain lashed much of the country on Monday afternoon, although it eased up in Paris on Tuesday morning.

In the capital, the Seine reached 4.57 metres, flooding the riverside quays.

The flood-warning authority on Tuesday predicted that the waters will be as high as 6.10 metres, the level they reached in 2016, on Friday.

The local rail line RER C, which runs close to the Seine, has been ordered to close from Wednesday.

In the Alps melting snow added to the danger, leading to some ski slopes being closed.

In Normandy several roads were closed, the town-centre of Pont-L'Evêque was flooded and about 50 residents were evacuated in La-Rivière-Saint-Sauveur.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.