90th Academy Awards announced in LA

The 90th Academy Awards nominees with the highest probability of winning at least one trophy come as no surprise. They are 'The Shape of Water', 'Dunkirk', and '3 Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'. The award ceremony in Los Angeles, California, is slated for 4 March 2018.

Both movies, The Shape of Water and Dunkirk have been nominated for Best Picture and Best Director amongst several other categories.

They nominees and nominated films are chosen by thousands of people in the film industry who each year vote for the nominees.

Jonathan Peele's Get Out, and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird are also up for the same two categories, as is Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread.

Five directors nominated but another four directors see their films in the best picture award category. The other four are Luca Guadagnino's Call me by your Name, Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, Stephen Spielberg's The Post and Martin McDonaugh's 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Vying for the Best foreign language film Oscar are A Fantastic Woman, a Chilean film directed by Sebastián Leli , Loveless from Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, Hungarian Ildikó Enyedi's On Body and Soul and Swedish director Ruben Östlund's 2017 Cannes Golden Palm winning satire, The Square.

French pride will glow for Faces Places (Visages Villages), a documentary filmed in different locations around France by filmmaker Agnès Varda and photographer-mural artist JR which did well in France and abroad, as it has been nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar award.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced this year's US Academy Award contenders live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Haddish got tongue-twisted when she had to pronounce Daniel Kaluuya's name, the lead actor in the film, Get Out. He is one of five including 8-time nominee and 2-time winner, Denzel Washington for Roman J. Israel, Esq., and along with Gary Oldman for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name, and Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread.

Serkis was much more composed when announcing the best actress contenders Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird

and Meryl Streep, The Post.

Meryl Streep remains the most-nominated actress of all time. In 2018 she's a potential winner for Spielberg's The Post. It is her 21st nomination. She has won three Oscars, for Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie's Choice films she starred in in the 1980s, and more recently for The Iron Lady.

Best actor:

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.



Best actress:

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post



Best supporting actor:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best supporting actress:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water



Best foreign language film:

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)



Best animated feature:

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent



Best documentary feature:

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island



Best original screenplay:

The Big Sick - Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out - Jordan Peele

Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh



Best adapted screenplay:

Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory

The Disaster Artist - Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

Logan - Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green

Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound - Virgil Williams and Dee Rees



Best original score: