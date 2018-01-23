90th Academy Awards announced in LA

Both movies, The Shape of Water and Dunkirk have been nominated for Best Picture and Best Director amongst several other categories.
They nominees and nominated films are chosen by thousands of people in the film industry who each year vote for the nominees.
Jonathan Peele's Get Out, and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird are also up for the same two categories, as is Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread.
Five directors nominated but another four directors see their films in the best picture award category. The other four are Luca Guadagnino's Call me by your Name, Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, Stephen Spielberg's The Post and Martin McDonaugh's 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.
Vying for the Best foreign language film Oscar are A Fantastic Woman, a Chilean film directed by Sebastián Leli , Loveless from Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, Hungarian Ildikó Enyedi's On Body and Soul and Swedish director Ruben Östlund's 2017 Cannes Golden Palm winning satire, The Square.
French pride will glow for Faces Places (Visages Villages), a documentary filmed in different locations around France by filmmaker Agnès Varda and photographer-mural artist JR which did well in France and abroad, as it has been nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar award.
Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced this year's US Academy Award contenders live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Haddish got tongue-twisted when she had to pronounce Daniel Kaluuya's name, the lead actor in the film, Get Out. He is one of five including 8-time nominee and 2-time winner, Denzel Washington for Roman J. Israel, Esq., and along with Gary Oldman for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name, and Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread.
Serkis was much more composed when announcing the best actress contenders Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird
and Meryl Streep, The Post.
Meryl Streep remains the most-nominated actress of all time. In 2018 she's a potential winner for Spielberg's The Post. It is her 21st nomination. She has won three Oscars, for Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie's Choice films she starred in in the 1980s, and more recently for The Iron Lady.
Best actor:
- Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best actress:
- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
- Meryl Streep, The Post
Best supporting actor:
- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best supporting actress:
- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
- Allison Janney, I, Tonya
- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best foreign language film:
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
- The Insult (Lebanon)
- Loveless (Russia)
- On Body and Soul (Hungary)
- The Square (Sweden)
Best animated feature:
- The Boss Baby
- The Breadwinner
- Coco
- Ferdinand
- Loving Vincent
Best documentary feature:
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Faces Places
- Icarus
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Strong Island
Best original screenplay:
- The Big Sick - Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
- Get Out - Jordan Peele
- Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
- The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
Best adapted screenplay:
- Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory
- The Disaster Artist - Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
- Logan - Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green
- Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin
- Mudbound - Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Best original score:
- Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
- Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
- The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell