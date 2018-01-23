RFI in 15 languages

 

Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
Cocoa farming is the main source of income in rural Nimba County in the north east of Liberia.
 
Culture
US film Oscars

90th Academy Awards announced in LA

By
media Barry Jenkins, director of the winning Best Picture 'Moonlight' at the … Barry Jenkins, director of the winning Best Picture, Moonlight at the 2017 Academy Awards with his 'Oscar' statue REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

The 90th Academy Awards nominees with the highest probability of winning at least one trophy come as no surprise. They are 'The Shape of Water', 'Dunkirk', and '3 Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri'. The award ceremony in Los Angeles, California, is slated for 4 March 2018.

Both movies, The Shape of Water and Dunkirk have been nominated for Best Picture and Best Director amongst several other categories.

They nominees and nominated films are chosen by thousands of people in the film industry who each year vote for the nominees.

Jonathan Peele's Get Out, and Greta Gerwig's Lady Bird are also up for the same two categories, as is Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread.

Five directors nominated but another four directors see their films in the best picture award category. The other four are Luca Guadagnino's Call me by your Name, Joe Wright's Darkest Hour, Stephen Spielberg's The Post and Martin McDonaugh's 3 Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri.

Vying for the Best foreign language film Oscar are A Fantastic Woman, a Chilean film directed by Sebastián Leli , Loveless from Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev, Hungarian Ildikó Enyedi's On Body and Soul and Swedish director Ruben Östlund's 2017 Cannes Golden Palm winning satire, The Square.

French pride will glow for Faces Places (Visages Villages), a documentary filmed in different locations around France by filmmaker Agnès Varda and photographer-mural artist JR which did well in France and abroad, as it has been nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar award.

Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis announced this year's US Academy Award contenders live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Haddish got tongue-twisted when she had to pronounce Daniel Kaluuya's name, the lead actor in the film, Get Out. He is one of five including 8-time nominee and 2-time winner, Denzel Washington for  Roman J. Israel, Esq., and along with Gary Oldman for his role as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name, and Daniel Day-Lewis in Phantom Thread.

Serkis was much more composed when announcing the best actress contenders  Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, Frances McDormand in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, Saoirse Ronan for Lady Bird
 and Meryl Streep, The Post.

Meryl Streep remains the most-nominated actress of all time. In 2018 she's a potential winner for Spielberg's The Post. It is her 21st nomination. She has won three Oscars, for Kramer vs Kramer, Sophie's Choice films she starred in in the 1980s, and more recently for The Iron Lady.

 

 Best actor:

  •    Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
  •    Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
  •    Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
  •    Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
  •    Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

   
   Best actress:

  •    Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
  •    Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  •    Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
  •    Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
  •    Meryl Streep, The Post

   
   Best supporting actor:

  •    Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
  •    Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  •    Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
  •    Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
  •    Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

   
   Best supporting actress:

  •    Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
  •    Allison Janney, I, Tonya
  •    Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
  •    Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
  •    Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

   
   Best foreign language film:

  •    A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
  •    The Insult (Lebanon)
  •    Loveless (Russia)
  •    On Body and Soul (Hungary)
  •    The Square (Sweden)

   
   Best animated feature:

  •    The Boss Baby
  •    The Breadwinner
  •    Coco
  •    Ferdinand
  •    Loving Vincent

   
   Best documentary feature:

  •    Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  •    Faces Places
  •    Icarus
  •    Last Men in Aleppo
  •    Strong Island

   
   Best original screenplay:

  •    The Big Sick - Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
  •    Get Out - Jordan Peele
  •    Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
  •    The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
  •    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh

   
   Best adapted screenplay:

  •    Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory
  •    The Disaster Artist - Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber
  •    Logan - Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green
  •    Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin
  •    Mudbound - Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

   
   Best original score:

  •    Dunkirk - Hans Zimmer
  •    Phantom Thread - Jonny Greenwood
  •    The Shape of Water - Alexandre Desplat
  •    Star Wars: The Last Jedi - John Williams
  •    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Carter Burwell

   

 
