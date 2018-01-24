RFI in 15 languages

 

Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
Cocoa farming is the main source of income in rural Nimba County in the north east of Liberia.
 
Sports
Sport Football Manchester England

Manchester City advance to final of Carabao Cup

By
media Pep Guardiola took over at Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and the club will play its first final of his reign on 25 February at Wembley. Reuters:Hannah Mckay

Manchester City advanced to the final of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night with a 3-2 win over second division Bristol City at Ashton Gate. The Premier League leaders went into the second leg of the semi-final with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg at the Etihad Stadium on 10 January.

They effectively sealed their spot in the final at Wembley on 25 February thanks to goals either side of half-time from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero.

With the tie effectively over at 4-1 on aggregate, the hosts played for respectability and Marlon Pack pulled a goal back in the 64th minute before Aden Flint scored  in stoppage time.

But before any thoughts of an upset could take hold, Kevin de Bruyne added a third for the visitors to make it 5-3 on aggregate.

"We are so happy to reach the final," Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola told Sky Sports. "We played an amazing game until 2-0 and then we lost control, these type of games never end until the end.

"This is a lesson for next weekend in Cardiff in the FA Cup and especially for the Champions League."

Guardiola's men will face Arsenal or Chelsea in the final. The Londoners play the second leg of their semi-final on Wednesday night at the Emirates with the score at 0-0 from the first leg.

Guardiola steered Barcelona to 14 trophies including three La Liga titles and two Uefa Champions League crowns during his four years in charge at the Camp Nou. Three Bundesliga titles were part of a seven trophy haul in his three years at Bayern Munich.

But in 2017 - for the first time in his eight years as a manager - he ended the season without a bauble.

"I know that we will be judged by trophies we win," said the Spaniard. "Nobody can take away what we have done to get to the final. But Chelsea or Arsenal are strong teams."

