Zidane takes the blame as Madrid slump in Copa del Rey

Zinedine Zidane's future as boss of Real Madrid was under further scrutiny on Thursday following his side's humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of minnows Leganes. The European champions went into the second leg of their quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu leading 1-0 from the first leg.

But Real lost 2-1 and though the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate, Real were eliminated on the away goals rule.

"I am responsible for all of this. It's a failure for me," said Zidane who recently signed a contract extension until 2020.

The former France interntaional, who has led Madrid to eight trophies since he took over from Carlo Ancelotti in January 2016, admitted the defeat was his worst night as a coach.

"It's a logical result," he conceded. "Our opponents played their match and we did not. It is a big blow. We did what we had to do in the first leg. Nobody expected this, especially me but this is football.

"I am the manager. I picked the team and I was wrong in many regards. It's up to me to find the solutions."

Javi Eraso gave Leganes a 32nd-minute lead with a spectacular curling shot from long range.

Karim Benzema levelled just after half-time but Leganes took the lead after 55 minutes when Brazilian striker Gabriel Pires headed home.

"I will continue to fight, to work, to battle and to find the things the team needs," Zidane added.

Valencia reached the semi-finals on Wednesday night but needed a 3-2 penalty shoot-out to defeat Alaves who won 2-1 for a 3-3 aggregate score.

Sevilla are also into the last four following their win on Tuesday over Atletico Madrid.

On Thursday night Barcelona or Espanyol will join the semi-final line-up. Espanyol go to the Camp Nou leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Barcelona will sport their 160 million euro signing Philippe Coutinho in the squad for the clash. The 25-year-old Brazilian could make his first apperance since his transfer from Liverpool earlier this month.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has also included club captain Andres Iniesta and striker Paco Alcacer in the 19-man squad for game as well as the Colombian defender Yerry Mina, who also arrived at the Catalans during the transfer window.