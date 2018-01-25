Zidane takes the blame as Madrid slump in Copa del Rey

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Global Focus
African conservationists condemn savannah farming scheme
Savannah near Kuruman, South Africa
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/25 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/25 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/25 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    A tribute to jazz pioneer and activist Hugh Masekela
  • media
    International report
    Liberia looks for ways to make rubber prices bounce
  • media
    International report
    Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Tense, compelling Zimbabwean tales in Behind Enemy Lines short …
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    France, land of conspiracy theories, study shows
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Spain Madrid

Zidane takes the blame as Madrid slump in Copa del Rey

By
media Zinedine Zidane rested key players for the Copa del Rey second leg against Leganes. Reuters/Juan Medina

Zinedine Zidane's future as boss of Real Madrid was under further scrutiny on Thursday following his side's humiliating Copa del Rey exit at the hands of minnows Leganes. The European champions went into the second leg of their quarter-final at the Santiago Bernabeu leading 1-0 from the first leg.

But Real lost 2-1 and though the tie finished 2-2 on aggregate, Real were eliminated on the away goals rule.

"I am responsible for all of this. It's a failure for me," said Zidane who recently signed a contract extension until 2020.

The former France interntaional, who has led Madrid to eight trophies since he took over from Carlo Ancelotti in January 2016, admitted the defeat was his worst night as a coach.

"It's a logical result," he conceded. "Our opponents played their match and we did not. It is a big blow. We did what we had to do in the first leg. Nobody expected this, especially me but this is football.

"I am the manager. I picked the team and I was wrong in many regards. It's up to me to find the solutions."

Javi Eraso gave Leganes a 32nd-minute lead with a spectacular curling shot from long range.

Karim Benzema levelled just after half-time but Leganes took the lead after 55 minutes when Brazilian striker Gabriel Pires headed home.

"I will continue to fight, to work, to battle and to find the things the team needs," Zidane added.

Valencia reached the semi-finals on Wednesday night but needed a 3-2 penalty shoot-out to defeat Alaves who won 2-1 for a 3-3 aggregate score.

Sevilla are also into the last four following their win on Tuesday over Atletico Madrid.

On Thursday night Barcelona or Espanyol will join the semi-final line-up. Espanyol go to the Camp Nou leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Barcelona will sport their 160 million euro signing Philippe Coutinho in the squad for the clash. The 25-year-old Brazilian could make his first apperance since his transfer from Liverpool earlier this month.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has also included club captain Andres Iniesta and striker Paco Alcacer in the 19-man squad for game as well as the Colombian defender Yerry Mina, who also arrived at the Catalans during the transfer window.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.