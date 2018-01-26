Mourinho extends deal at Manchester United

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Culture in France
French cinema goes online with 'My French Film Festival'
Still from the 2017 film, 'Crash Test Aglaé' starring India Hair and Yolande Moreau
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/21 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/21 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Pep Guardiola is bringing to Man City
  • media
    World music matters
    A tribute to jazz pioneer and activist Hugh Masekela
  • media
    International report
    Liberia looks for ways to make rubber prices bounce
  • media
    International report
    Businesses driving innovation in Liberia’s agricultural sector
  • media
    Africa: Stories in the 55
    Tense, compelling Zimbabwean tales in Behind Enemy Lines short …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Manchester England

Mourinho extends deal at Manchester United

By
media Jose Mourinho joined Manchester United in May 2016 and has led them to three trophies. Reuters/Andrew Yates

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Thursday signed a contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2020.

Mourinho joined United in May 2016 and he became the first United manager to win major trophies in his first season when he secured the 2016 Community Shield and the 2017 League Cup. He also led the club to victory in the 2017 Europa League - the only competition they had never won.

"I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager," the 54-year-old Portuguese said in a club statement.

"I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to the executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future."

After 24 of the Premier League season's 38 games, United are 12 points behind leaders Mancheser City. United play on Friday night at fourth division Yeovil in the last 32 of the FA Cup and Mourinho's men are in the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League.

"We have set very high standards but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for," added Mourinho. "We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United."

Mourinho, who took over from Louis van Gaal, signed a three year deal with a brief to return the club to the pinnacle of the English game.

The 20-time league champions have not won the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2012-13.

Woodward said Mourinho, whose new deal includes an option for a further year, had already achieved good results.

"His workrate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club's desire to promote top quality young players to the first team," said Woodward.

"He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club."

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.