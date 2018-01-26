Mourinho extends deal at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Thursday signed a contract extension that will keep him at Old Trafford until at least 2020.

Mourinho joined United in May 2016 and he became the first United manager to win major trophies in his first season when he secured the 2016 Community Shield and the 2017 League Cup. He also led the club to victory in the 2017 Europa League - the only competition they had never won.

"I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager," the 54-year-old Portuguese said in a club statement.

"I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to the executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future."

After 24 of the Premier League season's 38 games, United are 12 points behind leaders Mancheser City. United play on Friday night at fourth division Yeovil in the last 32 of the FA Cup and Mourinho's men are in the last 16 of the Uefa Champions League.

"We have set very high standards but those are the standards I expect my teams to aim for," added Mourinho. "We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United."

Mourinho, who took over from Louis van Gaal, signed a three year deal with a brief to return the club to the pinnacle of the English game.

The 20-time league champions have not won the Premier League title since Alex Ferguson's last season in charge in 2012-13.

Woodward said Mourinho, whose new deal includes an option for a further year, had already achieved good results.

"His workrate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club's desire to promote top quality young players to the first team," said Woodward.

"He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club."