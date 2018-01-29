Seine levels peak but Paris to remain waterlogged for at least a week

RFI in 15 languages

 

The Sound Kitchen
Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
 
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 01/29 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/29 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 01/29 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h33 GMT
Environment
Paris Weather France Floods

Seine levels peak but Paris to remain waterlogged for at least a week

By
media The Seine in Paris on Sunday REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The River Seine's levels have peaked, France's metereological office said on Monday, as parts of Paris and the surrounding area were under floodwater and some 1,500 people were evacuated from their homes.

The Seine peaked at 5.85 metres on Sunday evening and stayed that way, making it unlikely that it will reach June 2016's 6.10 metres, let alone 1910's record of 8.62 metres.

But the flood waters will not begin to recede until Tuesday and will not reach its normal level for more than a week, experts warned, with soil waterlogged and water flowing in from the Seine's tributaries, some of which are now higher than they were two years ago.

The lower level of the Louvre's Islamic arts wing was closed on Monday and the museum remained on alert, as did the riverside Musée d'Orsay and the Orangerie in the Tuileries gardens.

River traffic, except for the emergency services, was banned, depriving tourists of rides on the Bâteaux Mouches pleasure boats and the Paris city council sent out a reminder that canoeing and swimming in the Seine was not only banned but also "extremely dangerous".

City of Paris advises caution, despite water levels peaking

Seven central Paris stations on the RER C commuter line have been closed for over a week and will stay closed until 5 February, while traffic was also banned from several riverside roads.

Paris's moving statue

While flood-warning experts measure the Seine's waters at the Austerlitz bridge, Parisians' traditionally judge the danger of flooding by how much the waters conceal of a statue of a Zouave - a member of a north African corps of the French army that fought in the Crimean war - on the Alma bridge on the other side of the city.

The statue is so emblematic that a Twitter account, @zouavealma, has been opened in the Zouave's name.

But the bridge was rebuilt in the 1970s and an indepth report by Le Monde newspaper has found that the Zouave is now lower than he was in 1910, when record-high waters flooded much of central Paris and reached the soldier's chin.

Tweet by @Guilmetayer

Photos posted on Twitter on Saturday showed the river reaching the combatant's crutch.

Two sodden months

The December-January period has been among the three wettest since records began in 1900 and the wettest since 1959.

Residents of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges row around town last week RFI/Stéphane Lagarde

Several areas in the Paris outskirts were seriously fooded with 1,500 people moved out of their homes and a comparable number deprived of electricity.

Residents of the southern suburb of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges and the island of Migneaux, in Poissy west of the captial, could only move around in boats.

Enviroment Minister Nicolas Hulot was to visit Daint-Mammès, near Fontainebleau, on Monday afternoon.

Eleven départements were still on flood warning on Monday, due to water levels in the Marne, Aube and Saône rivers, which in some cases were higher than in 2016.

Clouds covered the sky in Paris and most of France on Monday and there was rain on the Channel coast, with forecasts of showers in the capital later in the week.

