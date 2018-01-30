RFI in 15 languages

 

Culture
France Gastronomy Michelin Food

Michelin accepts 3-star chef's request to be dropped from guide

By
media French chef Sébastien Bras in his restaurant Le Suquet, in Laguiole, in 2017 AFP

France's world-famous Michelin guide has agreed to drop a three-star restaurant from its 2018 edition at the request of its chef, Sébastien Bras.

Bras's Le Suquet restaurant in the south-western town of Laguiole will not be mentioned in the new Michelin guide, to be published next Monday, Claire Dorland-Clauzel, a member of Michelin's executive committee, has announced.

"It seemed difficult to us to feature a restaurant that had clearly indicated that it did not wish to be featured in the guide," she said on Tuesday.

Bras's request to be left out, on the grounds that it put too much pressure on him, was a first, she added.

The 46-year-old chef has been running the family restaurant for 10 years and it won three Michelin stars in 1999.

In 2005 Alain Senderens, the chef at Lucas Carton in Paris, renounced his three-star status, saying he wanted to "swap sardine for sea bass", but remained in the guide with two stars.

And in 2008 Olivier Roellinger closed his three-star restaurant in the Brittany town of Cancale on the grounds that he was no longer physically fit enough to measure up to the challenge.

"Many more people want to get into the guide than the other way round," Dorland-Clauzel said, insisting that some chefs found the pressure motivating.

