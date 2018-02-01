Manchester City surge into 15-point lead in England

Manchester City moved 15 points clear at the top of the English Premier League on Wednesday night following a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were on target for Pep Guardiola's side who increased their lead at the summit thanks to the 2-0 defeat of second placed Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur.

City's goals took their tally for the season to 101. But Guardiola warned there was room for improvement. Raheem Sterling missed a host of chances and Guardiola said there would be consequences for such imprecision.

"When you ask me what Raheem can improve, it's his finishing," said Guardiola, whose players remains in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple of Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League titles in one season.

"When he is able to improve that, he will be a top class player. To play better than we played against West Brom is difficult but in knockout games or cup finals, we need to be more clinical in front of goal or we will be in trouble.

"We miss a lot of chances and against the top teams it will be a problem if we are not able to improve."

Manchester United's downfall came during the first-half at Spurs. Christian Eriksen gave the hosts the lead within the first minute of play. A Phil Jones own-goal doubled the advantage. And United were unable to respond despite the much hyped Premier League debut of the former Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez.

Chelsea lose at Bournemouth

Despite the defeat, United stay second on 53 points. Chelsea could not benefit from United's woes. Antonio Conte's men lost 3-0 at home to Bournemouth to drop from third to fourth.

Goals from Callum Wilson, Junior Stanislas and Nathan Ake in 16 second-half minutes secured Bournemouth's victory and the three points moved them up to 10th place, although they remain five points above the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe hailed the win at Stamford Bridge as the best moment in his nine years as Bournemouth manager.

"When we won here in our first season in the Premier League it was an historic performance," he said. "But back then it was backs against the wall. There was no luck connected with this win.

"It was a very strong performance. We were very brave in our approach. Full credit to the players. Chelsea are an outstanding team but we defended very well, attacked with purpose, and the shape and balance were very good.

"We were unbeaten in five games coming here and wanted to keep that going."