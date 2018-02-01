Macron praises Tunisia's 'cultural revolution' during two-day visit

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 01/28 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 01/28 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Free speech 'non-existent' in Zambia, says exiled musician
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    50 years on, Louvre, Nanterre Uni revisit spirit of May '68
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Ho-ho-ho and a bottle of rum
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What is Sufism and why does it bother some Muslims?
  • media
    Sports Insight
    What Pep Guardiola is bringing to Man City
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
France Tunisia Arab Spring Diplomacy Emmanuel Macron

Macron praises Tunisia's 'cultural revolution' during two-day visit

By
media Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi (R) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron (C) following his arrival at Presidential Palace in Carthage on Wednesday AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed Tunisia's "cultural revolution" since the 2011 Arab Spring in Tunis on the second day of a two-day visit during which he promised France would double investments in the country between now and 2022.

"You have carried out a real cultural revolution and you have succeeded and I want to pay you special homage you," Macron told the Tunisian parliament on Thursday.

The country that was the launch-pad of the Arab Spring has "given the lie to those who say that societies where Islam is present are not compatible with democracy", as well as to those who "believe Islam exists to rule over the state", he went on.

Gender equality, education and civil society are ramparts against terrorism and fundamentalism, Macron said.

An agreement to improve cooperation in fighting terrorism has been signed during his visit.

During Macron's visit the NGO Human Rights Watch issued a statement alleging police brutality during January's sometimes-violent demonstrations over the cost of living and unemployment.

Macron refused to criticise his hosts, saying that democracies, even imperfect ones, cannot be "reduced to the same level as despots and tyrants during a joint press conference with Tunisia's 91-year-old President Béji Caïd Essebsi on Wednesday.

Debt, aid and investment

But he did declared that a "political, economic and social spring" is needed and announced that a number of French companies have already committed to investments in Tunisia, promising that total French investment in the country will double during his term of office.

Macron announced the creation of a 50-million-euro fund to help young Tunisian entrepreneurs and a 100-million-euro sovereign debt to help reform Tunisian state-owned companies.

Following the conversion of 60 million euros-worth of debt in January 2016, a further 30 million euros are to be converted.

Tunisia's left-wing opposition called on France to scrap the whole of the one-billion-euro debt and allow Tunisian nationals free entry to its territory, accusing Paris of "continuing its policy of domination and interference in the affairs of countries in the region".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.