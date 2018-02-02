Suarez gives Barcelona edge over Valencia in Copa del Rey

Luis Suarez scored the winner on Thursday night as defending champions Barcelona beat Valencia 1-0 in their Copa del Rey semi-final first leg at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have won the trophy for three consecutive years and are attempting to become the first team to lift the cup four years in a row since Athletic Bilbao in the 1930s.

The hosts dominated possession but had to wait until the 67th minute for the breakthrough. Argentina international Lionel Messi surged through the Valencia defence before setting up Suarez who headed home from the edge of six-yard box.

"We have a small advantage but there's still 90 minutes to play and it'll be a long 90 minutes as Valencia are a very strong when they play at home," said Suarez who has scored 13 times in the last 11 games.

Two years ago at the same stage of the competition, Barcelona thrashed Valencia 8-1 on aggregate. However there was no chance of such pyrotechnics on Thursday night. Valencia were compact and organised despite the absence of key players Goncalo Guedes, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ezequiel Garay.

"Valencia are feeling the effects of lots of matches this January," said Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who spent six months in charge of Valencia between 2012 and 2013.

"To win 7-0 two years ago was not normal for a first game," added Valverde. "Valencia were in a delicate position then but now they have a team that is good enough to win any match."

Valverde's men return to La Liga action on Sunday when they travel to city rivals Espanyol. Barcelona are unbeaten after 21 of their 38 games and are 11 points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid who host third placed Valencia on Sunday at the Estadio Metropolitano.