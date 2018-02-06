Hong Kong court overturns activists’ sentences

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
How Olympics 2024 is driving 'Grand Paris' plans
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How Olympics 2024 is driving 'Grand Paris' plans
  • media
    International media
    Using local radio to tackle illegal migration in Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
  • media
    World music matters
    Malka Family, French funk combo returns to 'kif'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Urgent
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam is refusing to attend the resumption of his trial in Belgium on Thursday
Asia-Pacific
Hong Kong China Beijing

Hong Kong court overturns activists’ sentences

By
media Joshua Wong, Alex Chow et Nathan Law in Hong Kong, February 6, 2018 Reuters

Hong Kong's leading democracy activists won an appeal against their jail terms at the city's highest court on Tuesday. The case is seen as a test for the independence of the city's judiciary, which some fear is under pressure from Beijing.

Joshua Wong, Nathan Law and Alex Chow were jailed in August last year for their leading role in the so-called Umbrella Movement in 2014 when thousands of protesters demonstrated against what they perceived as Beijing’s increasing meddling in Hong Kong’s politics.

A lower court had given Wong and Law community service orders and Chow a suspended sentence.

This is a narrow, technical victory only.
Hong Kong activists 06/02/2018 - by Jan van der Made Listen

But after the government's intervention they were jailed for between six and eight months by the Court of Appeal. The Court of Final Appeal has now overturned that verdict.

“This is a narrow, technical victory only,” says Law Yuk-kai, the director of the Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor.

“The Court of Appeal this time has held that actually the court is correct in their directive regarding the original sentencing.”

This directive advises courts to hand out harsh sentences if violence takes place during demonstrations, even if they started out as expressions of “civil disobedience.”

But Wong, Law and Chow got off the hook, because the court ruled that they took part in a demonstration that allegedly involved violence before the directive was issued.

“So technically it should not be applicable to their case, so they should not be sentenced according to that directive which makes the actual sentence much heavier,” says Law.

With its decision, the Hong Kong court has been navigating around sensitivities and seemed to have found a solution where nobody would lose face.“The Court I think has been quite skillful,” says Law.

“They have upheld the ruling related to the use of violence in demonstration, which can be punished by heavy sentences, but at the same time, they don’t want to be associated with sentencing the peaceful leaders of a peaceful demonstration.

“So in a way it is not antagonistic to Beijing, and at the same time they have also let go these students and will not be blamed by the international community for sending these students of the peaceful umbrella movement to prison.

But Hong Kong activists agree that the sentence doesn’t change much for their liberty to organize demonstrations.

“The the pressure from Beijing and the local government is getting harder and harder,” says Victor Wong, one of the participant in the Umbrella 2014 movement.

“More and more leaders are being send to jail nowadays. Today is just a special case. To organize a movement will be very difficult now. “I think it must affect the student movement and the movement in general in Hong Kong,” he says.

Authorities in Mainland China itself won’t be very happy either with this action of Hong Kong’s court of final appeal, and chances are now big that Beijing will increase attempts to interfere in the work of Hong Kong’s judiciary, and undercut its cherished independence.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.