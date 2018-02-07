Monaco's Falcao ruled out for three weeks

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Monaco skipper Radamel Falcao has scored 17 goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches this season.
Reuters/Eric Gaillard
Monaco skipper Radamel Falcao was on Wednesday ruled out for at least a fortnight with a thigh injury sustained during Sunday's thrilling 3-2 win over Lyon. The 31-year-old Colombia international will miss the next three Ligue 1 games against Anger, Dijon and Toulouse.
Following last summer's sales, Monaco have been reliant on the their captain and he has scored 17 goals in 20 league games.
Only Paris Saint-Germain's Edinson Cavani and Neymar led him in the scoring charts with 21 and 18 goals respectively.
"The first signs say he'll be back in two or three weeks," Monaco said on their website.
Monaco came from 2-0 down to beat Lyon 3-2 at the Stade Louis II.
The victory left them third on 50 points after 24 of the season's 38 games.
Last season's champions trail pacesetters PSG by 12 points.