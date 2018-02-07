Marseille make a mess of Bourg-en-Bresse

Kostas Mitroglou and Lucas Ocampos both scored hat tricks on Tuesday night as Marseille obliterated second division Bourg-en-Bresse 9-0 to reach the French Cup quarter-finals.

Rudi Garcia's side, who are second in Ligue 1 after thrashing Metz 6-3 last week, swept into a 4-0 lead inside 20 minutes.

"We had an actual nightmare, the two sides were a world apart," admitted Bourg-en-Bresse coach Herve Della Maggiore. "We watched them play."

Despite making six changes, the visitors ended the tie as a contest with early goals from Luiz Gustavo, Dimitri Payet, Ocampos and Mitroglou.

Since joining from Benfica last season, Mitroglou has struggled to nail down a place in the team. But the Greece international showed commendable composure to stroll through the home defence to score the fifth before half-time.

Ocampos grabbed his second early in the second-half to make it 6-0 and he completed his hat trick in the 71st minute. Ten minutes later, Mitroglou emulated the Argentine with Marseille's eighth and Clinton N'jie converted a late penalty to burnish the scoreline.

"I'm happy with the focus we showed and the professionalism," said Garcia, who lambasted his players for lapses last Friday which allowed Metz to score two late goals at the Velodrome.

"We've clearly got a wake-up call from the end of the match against Metz and that has helped us to be on our game from the beginning until the end. We didn't let up."