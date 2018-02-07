Musk sends Tesla car on billion-year space journey

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
How Olympics 2024 is driving 'Grand Paris' plans
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/06 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/06 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/06 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    How Olympics 2024 is driving 'Grand Paris' plans
  • media
    International media
    Using local radio to tackle illegal migration in Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
  • media
    World music matters
    Malka Family, French funk combo returns to 'kif'
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Space United States Science

Musk sends Tesla car on billion-year space journey

By
media SpaceX's Falcon Heavy takes off from Cape Canaveral REUTERS/Steve Nesius

The world's most powerful space rocket, the Falcon Heavy, has successfully put a Tesla sports car into solar orbit. The rocket was launched by the private space exploration company SpaceX, run by the billionaire Elon Musk. The company hopes to use the rocket to send components for a colony on Mars - one of Musk's pet projects.

SpaceX's webcast showed the Tesla Roadster soaring into space on Tuesday, as David Bowie's Space Oddity played in the background.

The words "DON'T PANIC" were visible on the dashboard, a reference to the sci-fi novel the Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

The Falcon Heavy launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, the same Nasa pad that was the base for the Apollo-era Moon missions of the 1960s and 1970s.

The Falcon Heavy is essentially three of spaceX's smaller, Falcon 9 rockets strapped together, adding up to a total of 27 engines.

It is designed to carry up to a 64-tonne payload into orbit -- more than the mass of a fully loaded 737 jetliner.

After surviving a five-hour journey through the Van Allen Belt -- a region of high radiation -- the car now embarks on a journey through space that could last a billion years and take it as far as 250,400 million kilometres from Earth, the same as a trip around the equator 10,000 times.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.