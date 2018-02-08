Jones brings in Care and Joseph for Wales clash

England head coach Eddie Jones on Thursday backed Jonathan Joseph to make life tough for Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell in Saturday's Six Nations clash at Twickenham.

Joseph was named as outside centre in place of Ben Te'o.

He was one of two changes announced for the line-up at Twickenham.

In the other, Danny Care will feature as scrum-half. It will be the 31-year-old's record 78th appearance in the position.

"I feel Joseph will start the game well against Wales," said Jones. "It's just my gut feeling. The coaching staff were very happy with Benny Te'o last week, he played really well for us.

"But it will be his second game back and my experience with players is that their second game back from a long injury is always the most difficult game, so we'll use him off the bench this week."

England launched their bid for an unprecedented third consecutive Six Nations crown with a 46-15 victory in Rome over Italy. Wales thrashed Scotland 34-7 in Cardiff.

Jones said Joseph's speed would provide Patchell with a tougher test. "JJ's got great experience, he's fast, a great defensive player. Every time Rhys Patchell looks up he's going to see 'JJ' in his vision - it's not a great sight.

"Wales have got to get the ball wide and Patchell hasn't played much Test match rugby.

"He's a young guy, he's inexperienced and he's their third-choice fly-half. He's got to get the ball wide and that's going to be a big job for him."