Coutinho scores first goal for Barca in surge to Copa del Rey final

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Wozniacki beats Halep to reign in Australia
  • media
    World music matters
    Mali's Amadou & Mariam combat 'confusion' with disco
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
  • media
    International media
    Using local radio to tackle illegal migration in Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Barcelona Spain

Coutinho scores first goal for Barca in surge to Copa del Rey final

By
media Philippe Coutinho came off the bench to score Barcelona's first goal at Valencia. Reuters/Heino Kalis

Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal for Barcelona on Thursday night in a 2-0 win at Valencia that took his side into the final of the Copa del Rey for the fifth consecutive year.

The 25-year-old Brazilian broke the deadlock in the 49th minute of the second leg clash at Mestalla, having only entered the fray at the start of the second half.

Ernesto Valverde's decision to send him on in place of Andres Gomes reaped instant dividends. Coutinho stole in behind the Valencia defence to turn in a Luis Suarez cross at the back post. The strike made it 2-0 on aggregate to the Catalans.

Ivan Rakitic swept home Barcelona's second goal on the night eight minutes from the end to give them a 3-0 aggregate win.

"For me it is my first final, so it is a very special moment," Coutinho, who moved to Catalonia from Liverpool for 160 million euros in January, told the TV station Gol. "I am very happy. I had been searching for this goal in my first few matches. I got it and it helped the team get through to the final."

Barcelona will take on Sevilla in the final in April.

Valverde's men are attempting to win the trophy for the fourth year on the trot and thereby emulate the Athletic Bilbao sides who claimed four titles between 1930 and 1933.

Valencia had been hoping to reach the final for the first time since they won the cup under Ronald Koeman in 2008.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.