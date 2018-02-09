Power struggle in Zimbabwe opposition as Tsvangirai’s health worsens

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/08 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/08 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/08 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Mali's Amadou & Mariam combat 'confusion' with disco
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
  • media
    International media
    Using local radio to tackle illegal migration in Africa
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer claims 20th Grand Slam crown
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Africa
Zimbabwe Morgan Tsvangirai Health

Power struggle in Zimbabwe opposition as Tsvangirai’s health worsens

By
media MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai last year ZINYANGE AUNTONY / AFP

Power struggles have erupted within Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, as veteran leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s health deteriorates. Tsvangirai, who is 65, is in South Africa receiving treatment for cancer.

Earlier this week Tsvangirai was reported to be battling for his life – and supporters have been urged to pray for him.

Three of his deputies are vying to lead the party in his absence, fuelling divisions within the opposition just months ahead of key elections.

Elections are due in July, the first in 38 years without Robert Mugabe as president. He was forced to resign following a military takeover last year.

Unless Tsvangirai makes a remarkable recovery, his absence could seriously weaken the opposition and hand an easy victory to Mugabe’s successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A flurry of statements have been released this week, each contradicting the one before.

According to one statement, 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, one of Morgan Tsvangirai’s three deputies, is now acting president of the Movement for Democratic Change.

That would put Chamisa in position to succeed Tsvangirai should he not recover.

Others in the party are far from happy – notably Thokozani Khupe, who says she should be acting president.

Similarly, ex-Harare mayor Elias Mudzuri, the third MDC deputy, has supporters who say that in fact it is him who should be leader.

The party’s spokesman Obert Gutu staked out Mudzuri’s claim to the acting presidency in another statement Thursday.

All this is leading to confusion, frustration – and predictions the MDC will split, as it did 13 years ago.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.