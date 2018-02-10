Air France to strike 22 February

Unions representing pilots, cabin crew and ground staff for Air France have called a one-day strike for 22 February.

Ten unions have backed the strike call against a one-percent pay deal signed by a minority of unions and unilaterally imposed by management.

The pay rise of one percent - 0.6 percent to be paid on 1 April and 0.4 percent on 1 October - is inadequate to make up for losses due to inflation since the last company-wide pay rise in 2011, the unions that have issued the strike call claim.

The strike will come a week after the publication of Air France-KLM's results for 2017, which are expected to show a substantial improvement over previous years.

But the company says the pay rise is "realistic" because it is less profitable than its rivals and faces stiff competition, especially from low-coast operators.

