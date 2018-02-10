Air France to strike 22 February

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
Work on an Airbus A380 plane inside the Air France KLM maintenance hangar at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
Reuters/Philippe Wojazer
Unions representing pilots, cabin crew and ground staff for Air France have called a one-day strike for 22 February.
Ten unions have backed the strike call against a one-percent pay deal signed by a minority of unions and unilaterally imposed by management.
The pay rise of one percent - 0.6 percent to be paid on 1 April and 0.4 percent on 1 October - is inadequate to make up for losses due to inflation since the last company-wide pay rise in 2011, the unions that have issued the strike call claim.
The strike will come a week after the publication of Air France-KLM's results for 2017, which are expected to show a substantial improvement over previous years.
But the company says the pay rise is "realistic" because it is less profitable than its rivals and faces stiff competition, especially from low-coast operators.