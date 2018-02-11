French PM Philippe seeks more Gulf investment on UAE trip

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on France
Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
Paris' suburb Issy-le-Moulineaux with the city of Paris in the background
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/10 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/10 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/10 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The animal kingdom’s Muhammad Ali
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Wozniacki beats Halep to reign in Australia
  • media
    World music matters
    Mali's Amadou & Mariam combat 'confusion' with disco
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Grand Paris, or how Paris is trying to become a metropolis
  • media
    International media
    Using local radio to tackle illegal migration in Africa
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Trade United Arab Emirates France Edouard Philippe

French PM Philippe seeks more Gulf investment on UAE trip

By
media French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe speaks during the World Government Summit in Dubai REUTERS/Christopher Pike

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe boasted of his government's measures to attract foreign investors on Sunday during a three-visit to the United Arab Emirates. Culture was a key weapon in his soft-power offensive to strengthen France's already strong ties to the Gulf monarchies.

"We are involved in a huge transformation and the aim of this transformation is to fix our country and prepare the future," Phlippe told the World Government Summit, known as the "Davos of the Gulf", in Dubai.

A key part of that process is to create a "favourable context for investment and for companies", he said, pointing to the "coherent, gradual, inevitable, irreversible reduction of the taxation that weighs on companies" and changes to labour law.

At 1.13 billion euros in 2015, the UAE is the second-largest Gulf investor in France after Qatar but Paris hopes it will put more money into productive industry, rather than property, which is its principal interest at the moment.

France's diplomatic role

France is been seen positively in the region for more than just economic and cultural reasons, Moncef Cheikh Rouhou, of the HEC business school in Paris, told RFI.

President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to Abu Dhabi set the tone for Paris's   aspiration to promote dialogue and peace in the region, he said, pointing to the French role in calming the crisis that followed Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri’s resignation, a move that many believe was made under pressure from Saudi Arabia.

Investment deals already announced

Philippe will this weekend meet the heads of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company, French government officials say.

During Macron's visit, Mubadala signed an agreement with French state-backed bodies CDC International Capital and Bpifrance to invest up to one billion euros in the French economy.

The first part of the plan involves raising the size and scope of an existing coinvestment partnership, known as FEF, which was launched in 2014.

The second, dedicated to technology and innovation in France, will see Bpifrance and Mubadala investing up to 500 million euros in startups and more mature technology companies through direct investment and venture capital funds.

Cultural dialogue in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi on Saturday Philippe joined UAE Culture Minister Noura Bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi to inaugurate the UAE-France Cultural Dialogue 2018 at the Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.

Featuring a series of themed concerts and festivals, the inititiative will run from February to July and builds on a cultural programme announced in 2016.

After a decade of preparation and some holdups, the Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors to the public in November 2017.

The name is on loan for 30 years and six months under a one-billion-euro contract as part of an inter-governmental agreement.

For the next 10 years, 13 of France’s top museums will lend works to the UAE at their discretion and for a maximum of two years each.

The French prime minister also talked about expanding mutual cultural collaboration in line with the UAE’s Year of Zayed in 2018, named after the country’s first president Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.