Rape inquiry against French minister dropped

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The footballer president
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/16 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/16 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/17 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/17 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/16 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/17 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/17 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/17 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
  • media
    Global Focus
    Volunteer doctors care for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt4: Kosovo has Pride, but life is not easy for LGBT people
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
Crime France Sexual assault Rape

Rape inquiry against French minister dropped

By
media French Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin. Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

French prosecutors have dropped a rape investigation against Budget Minister Gérald Darmanin. But he is still under investigation over charges by another woman that he usedd his position to demand sexual favours.

Prosecutors announced on Friday that they have stopped their inquiries into an accusation that the 35-year-old rising political star raped Sophie Spatz, now 46, when she sought his help in having her criminal record expunged in 2009.

They say a preliminary probe failed to establish "the absence of consent on the part of the complainant" or that she was acting "under constraint, threat, surprise or any sort of violence towards her".

Darmanin had denied pressuring the former call girl into sex in return for a promise to help her clear her name.

Welcoming Friday's decision, Darmanin thanked those who had supported him "in this difficult time".

"Since the start of this slander I have kept my trust in the justice system," he said.

But he is still under investigation over allegations by another woman that he used his position as mayor of the northern town of Tourcoing to ask for sexual favours.

The woman said he "made advances" when she asked for help in getting social housing.

Old case against environment minister resurfaces

Darmanin is not the only minister to have become embroiled in allegations of sexual assault.

It emerged last week that Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot was accused a decade ago of raping the granddaughter of former French president Francois Mitterrand in 1997.

Pascale Mitterrand, who confirmed she was the woman behind the complaint after being named by French media, chose to file the complaint after the deadline to report the alleged assault had passed, meaning it was never investigated.

She also objected to the publicity given to the case this year.

Hulot, a celebrity environmentalist, went on television to deny the "shameful" rumours before they were published.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has said ministers will keep their jobs unless charged with an offence.

But the allegations have cast a shadow over President Emmanuel Macron's promise to make women's rights a "national cause." 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.