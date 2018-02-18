Europe's Kurds oppose Erdogan in Strasbourg

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
A demonstrator holds a portrait of Ocalan in Strasbourg on Saturday
REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Thousands of Kurds from across Europe demonstrated in the French city of Strasbourg to demand the release of guerrilla leader Abdullah Ocalan and an end to the Turkish offensive against Kurdish militias in northern Syria.
Police were out in force at the demonstration, which they said attracted 11,000 people while organisers put the number at 25,000-30,000.
Kurds and their supporters have come from across Europe to protest every year since Ocalan, whose Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) has been fighting the Turkish state for three decades, was captured in 1999.
He is currently imprisoned on an island off Istanbul.
Strasbourg is the seat of the European Court of Human Rights and the Council of Europe.