The footballer president
The footballer president
 
Middle East
France Airplane Transport Accident

Couple, 10-year-old child die in French plane accident

By
A valley in the Jura mountains

A couple and a 10-year-old child have died in a plane crash in eastern France, the police said on Sunday.

The gendarmerie in the Jura region started a search after being notified of a possible light-plane crash at about 5.00pm on Saturday.

The wreckage was found just after midnight on Sunday with the lifeless bodies of a couple and 10-year-old child of French nationality, a statement said.

The plane had left Toussus-le-Noble in the Paris region earlier on Saturday, heading for Annemasse in the French Alps.

No details of the causes of the accident were available on Sunday morning.

