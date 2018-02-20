Pesticides present in three-quarters of French vegetables, study

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
Victims of the mudslide gather in a queue at an internally displaced persons camp in Regent, Sierra Leone on 21 August, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
  • media
    Global Focus
    Volunteer doctors care for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Environment
France Ecology Health Agriculture Food

Pesticides present in three-quarters of French vegetables, study

By
media Carots and turnips at the Rungis food market just outside Paris RFI/Clémence Denavit

Three-quarters of non-organic fruit and 41 percent of vegetables sold in France contain traces of pesticides, an NGO has found in a study carried out in response to rising public concern about food safety and pollution.

A study of results compiled by France's anti-fraud office, DGCCRF, between 2012 and 2016 found that 72.6 percent of fruit contained traces of pesticides and 2.7 percent were above the legal limit.

Worst affected were grapes, at 89 percent, followed by clementines and mandarins, at 88.4 percent, and cherries, at 87.7 percent.

Cherries were most likely to be over the legal limit, at 6.6 percent, followed by mangoes and papayas, at 4.8 percent.

Pesticide traces were found on 41.1 percent of vegetables, with 3.5 percent over the legal limit.

Celery topped the league, at 84.6 percent, followed by herbs, at 74.5 percent, and chicory, at 72.7 percent.

Some 29.4 percent of herbs were over the limit, as was 16 percent of celery.

The NGO that produced the report, Générations Futures, believes the figures are underestimates, because of the way the DGCCRF compiles its figures.

Health risks limited, experts

Most experts believe that current regulations are sufficient to protect human health.

"There is a risk in cases of regular or systematic consumption of a fruit or vegetable which is over the limit for the same pesticide, which is unlikely," toxicologist Jean-Pierre Cravedi, who head the national agricultural research institute, Inra, told Le Monde newspaper.

"One can be alert but before we can say the situation is dangerous we need more information on the relevant pesticides," epidemiologist Emmanuelle Kesse-Guyot, who is Inra's head of research, told the paper.

Public concern

Nevertheless, public concern over the use of pesticides has grown in France, as elsewhere.

Générations Futures says that anxious consumers were consulting American statistics in the absence of any French ones.

They reject the idea of a proposed "zero pesticide residue" label for produce that would not necessarily be organic, arguing that it would not guarantee no use of pesticides and would not end environmental pollution, and call for consumers to be given information on all pesticides used in the growing and stocking of produce.

President Emmanuel Macron's government is preparing an action plan to reduce the use of phytopharmaceuticals in farming, after a 2008 campaign failed to produce the hoped-for results.

France and Spain are Europe's biggest users of phytopharmaceuticals.

Last year the government published two lists of pesticides containing endocrine disruptors, which are blamed for the rise in cancers, diabetes and fertility problems.

And France led the charge against an EU a 10-year renewal of authorisation of the use of glyphosates, which resulted in a compromise five-year extension.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.