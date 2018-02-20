RFI in 15 languages

 

International report
Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
Victims of the mudslide gather in a queue at an internally displaced persons camp in Regent, Sierra Leone on 21 August, 2017
 
Americas
United States Front National Right-wing Donald Trump Republicans

Marion Maréchal-Le Pen to speak after Pence at US right-wing conference

By
media Marion Maréchal-Le Pen REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/File Photo

Marion Maréchal Le Pen, the former French far-right MP and grand-daughter of National Front (FN) founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen, is to address a key American conservative gathering on Thursday, just an hour after US Vice-President Mike Pence. President Donald Trump is to address the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) conference on Friday.

Maréchal Le Pen became France's youngest MP at the age of 22 in 2012 but announced that she would not stand again for "personal and political reasons" after last year's presidential election.

She is more conservative than her aunt, Marine Le Pen, who is the party's current leader and won a historic 10 million votes in the second round of that election but did not perform as well as had been predicted.

Maréchal Le Pen joined demonstrations against same-sex marriage in 2013 and is loved by the Catholic traditionalist wing of the party, unhappy at Marine Le Pen's to clean up the party's image.

In her speech to Cpac, to be held in the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center just outside Washington, she will call for right-wingers to join hands across the ocean, according to the far-right website l'Incorrect.

Cpac is an annual event, attended by Republican politicians, right-wing media celebrities and former members of the US military.

British Europhobe Nigel Farage is to attend this year, having been warmly received last year following the Brexit vote.

Last weekend Farage gave a video address to the founding conference of the Patriots, a break-away from the FN led by its former vice-president, Florian Phlippot.

The FN is to hold its annual conference next month and Jean-Marie Le Pen, who has been expelled but, following a court ruling, remains its honorary president, has threatened to attend in defiance of his niece.

