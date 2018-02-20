Pyeongchang Olympics face third doping case

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
International report
Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
Victims of the mudslide gather in a queue at an internally displaced persons camp in Regent, Sierra Leone on 21 August, 2017
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/20 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/18 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/20 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/20 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/18 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The footballer president
  • media
    Global Focus
    Volunteer doctors care for Myanmar's Rohingya refugees
  • media
    International report
    Kosovo Pt5: Strange brew? Kosovo Serbs seek acceptance
  • media
    World music matters
    Cory Seznec and the East Africa experience
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Olympic Games Doping

Pyeongchang Olympics face third doping case

By
media Ziga Jeglic celebrates after scoring the winning goal in a penalty shoot-out against Slovakia on Saturday REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Slovenian ice hockey player Ziga Jeglic left the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Tuesday, after failing a drug test and admitting he neglected to seek approval for therapeutic use of a banned substance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Jeglic, 29, tested positive for fenoterol, a banned substance that can be used to treat breathing difficulties.

Jeglic, who scored a tie-breaking penalty shot against Slovakia on Saturday, admitted taking the drug and agreed to leave the tournament before the 24-hour deadline to quit the Olympic Village.

“I take the mentioned drug due to asthma under medical advice,” the Slovenian said in a statement, adding he was tested on Friday.

“It has been prescribed to me after testing for respiratory problems in Slovakia in 2017. Unfortunately, I have forgotten to declare it as a therapeutic use exception.”

Slovenia went on to lose 2-1 to Norway on Tuesday, putting their hopes for a medal to an end.

“He’s a big part of our team,” Slovenia captain Jan Mursak said of Jeglic after the loss to Norway. “We were kind of disappointed and a little upset that he won't be able to play but we don't really know what the situation is.”

Russian curler denies doping charge

The case is the third positive test at the Games after a Japanese speed skater Kei Saito failed a pre-competition test and Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

Krushelnitsky won a bronze medal competing as part of a delegation of individual Russian athletes who have passed international doping tests.

The International Olympic Committee had allowed for 169 athletes to compete as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" after banning the Russian national team for state-sponsored doping.

Krushelnitsky said Tuesday he has never knowingly taken any banned substances and would welcome an investigation.

“I, more than anyone else, am interested in an investigation as soon as possible to find out the reasons for what has happened,” Krushelnitsky said in a statement published on the website of Russia’s curling federation.

“Not once in the whole time that I have been in sport have I taken any banned substance or competed dishonestly in any way,” he said, describing the test result as “a shock”.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.