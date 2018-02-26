Syria ceasefire must apply to Afrin, Macron tells Erdogan

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/26 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/26 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/26 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/26 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Erdogan starts five day visit of Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What lies behind Mosul Eye
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Middle East
Syria Turkey France Kurds Emmanuel Macron Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Syria ceasefire must apply to Afrin, Macron tells Erdogan

By
media Free Syrian Army fighters at Salwah, near the Turkish border, last week OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP

The ceasefire in Syria called for by the UN Security Council must apply to Afrin, where Turkish forces are fighting Kurdish militias, French President Emmanuel Macron told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. Macron said there was an "absolute imperative" that hostilities cease across the country, as the Security Council unanimously demanded on Saturday.

The UN on Monday renewed its appeal for an immediate 30-day truce in Syria, amid reports of more deaths in air strikes in the besieged rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Security Council resolutions were "only meaningful if they are effectively implemented and that is why I expect the resolution to be immediately implemented and sustained".

At least 540 people have been killed in Eastern Ghouta by government air and artillery strikes since hostilities escalated eight days ago, according to a medical charity.

Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday urged Russia to exert "maximum pressure" on Bashar al-Assad's regime for immediate implementation of the ceasefire.

But new air strikes were reported on Monday morning.

Erdogan presses on with Afrin offensive

In a phone call, Macron told Erdogan of his "intense concern" about continued attacks on civilians and hospitals in Eastern Ghouta.

But he went on to insist that the ceasefire call also applied to Afrin, where Erdogan's forces and Free Syrian Army rebels are fighting the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Turkey says the YPG are an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been fighting the Turkish state for three decades.

Erdogan said that precautions have been taken to avoid civilian losses but said the offensive will continue "until the last terrorist has been eliminated".

He says that 2,000 have been killed since the offensive was launched on 20 January.

Turkish government spokesman and Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said on Monday that special forces with experience of fighting the PKK have entered Afrin in anticipation of a "new fight".

The fighting is at present in villages and the countryside far from the centre of Afrin city, he said.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.