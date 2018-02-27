Macron to make state visit to US in April

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/27 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/27 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/27 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/27 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/27 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/27 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/27 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/27 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/27 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/27 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 02/26 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/26 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 02/26 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International report
    Erdogan starts five day visit of Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What lies behind Mosul Eye
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
  • media
    International report
    Survivors of Sierra Leone mudslide still homeless
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
France United States Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump Diplomacy

Macron to make state visit to US in April

By
media French President Emmanuel Macron (L) with US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on the Champs Elysées last July Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron it to visit the United States on 23-25 April, the first state visit by a foreign leader of Donald Trump's presidency.

"This invitation reflects the long-standing historical friendship and alliance between our countries and the strength of relations between the two presidents," Macron's office said late Monday.

The invitation was reportedly made at the insistence of Trump's wife, Melania.

Macron hosted the couple in Paris on 13-14 July last year, treating them to a dinner on the Eiffel Tower and a seat at the Bastille Day military parade, which impressed the US leader so much that he has said he wants to organise a similar show of armed might in Washington.

The programme of Macron's visit has yet to be finalised but it will include a meeting between the presidents, a joint press conference and a state dinner.

Macron may also visit New Orleans, which this year celebrates the 300th anniversary of its founding by the French in 1718, according to diplomatic sources.

The two presidents say they have friendly relations, although they disagree on several questions, notably Trump's decision to pull the US out of the 2015 Paris climate change accord.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.