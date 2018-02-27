RFI in 15 languages

 

So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
France Football Neymar de Silva Santos

PSG doesn’t rule out Neymar recovery

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar was injured during a Ligue 1 match against Marseille on 25 February 2018. Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery said on Tuesday there was a small chance that Brazilian forward Neymar will be able to recover from a foot injury in time for next week’s Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Neymar was carried off the field after being injured in the foot during last Sunday’s win over Marseille in France’s Ligue 1 and diagnosed with a cracked metatarsal – one of the long bones in the foot – and a sprained ankle.

Emery said that despite the injury, there were no plans for surgery and that Brazilian still had a slight chance of playing in PSG’s 6 March match against Real.

“Neymar is the first to want to play every match and he’s very focussed on Real,” Emery said. “I think there’s a small chance that he’ll be ready for the match.”

The Spaniard was, however, more pessimistic about the forward’s recovery than earlier.

“After analysing Neymar, it looks less likely than it did on Sunday that he’ll be ready for the match,” Emery said.

PSG disputes Brazilian surgery reports

Emery did however refute reports in Brazilian media outlet Globo Esporte that claimed a decision had been reached for Neymar to undergo surgery.

“For Neymar there has been no decision to have an operation,” Emery said.

“You need discussions with the doctors, the player, his entourage. To make such an important decision you need tranquillity and a bit of patience. Right now, I don’t think you need anything else.”

While PSG’s primary concern is having Neymar ready for the Champions League match, Brazil will want the forward to be in shape for this year’s World Cup in Russia.

If Neymar were to undergo surgery now, he would in theory be recovered in time to play for the national team in June and July.

Zidane plays down injury impact

PSG already trail Real 3-1 from the first leg of the Champions League last-16, and the loss of Neymar would be a huge blow to their prospects for turning the series around.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane sought to minimise what Neymar’s injury means for the match.

“I have never wished for a player to get injured,” Zidane said. “I hope for him that it won't be a big deal.

“I do not believe this is going to influence next week's match. If he is not there, someone else will play. It won't be the same, but it will be someone motivated and ready for this kind of match.”

Real Madrid have two La Liga matches before facing PSG, starting with a trip to Espanyol on Tuesday before hosting Getafe on Saturday.

