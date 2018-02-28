Art exhibtions in Paris, February-September 2018

Liberty leads the people in the Louvre again as Delacroix's Romantic vision is given full exposure. Another ultra-famous work, Guernica, is subject to a background check at the Picasso Museum. The revolutionary-era Russian avant-garde marches on at the Pompidou. And there are Van Gogh, Mondrian, Kupka, Pollock, Tinteretto and Corot on show in art shows in Paris this spring and summer.

Delacroix, 28 March-23 July, The Louvre. Eugène Delacroix’s Liberty Leading the People, painted after the July revolution that toppled the resuscitated French monarchy in 1830, epitomises the marriage of revolution and nationalism in the French consciousness and has been, continuously recycled for political and commercial purposes. The Louvre presents 180 examples of his Romanticism on steroids – massacres in Greece, savage beasts rampant, orientalist fantasies of harems and hashish-crazed fanatics – along with the “mysterious” religious paintings and landscapes of his later years. It promises to reveal an “engaging character”, who was “curious, critical, and cultivated” and, apparently, a bit of a fame-junkie.

Also at the Louvre: France viewed from the Grand Siècle. Dessins d’Israël Silvestre (1621-1691), 15 March-25 June. Views of cities and châteaux when the French monarchy was at the height of its glory by a 17th-century artist born in the eastern city of Nancy.

Pablo Picasso, Study for Guernica ©Succession Picasso

Guernica, 27 March-29 July, Musée Picasso. Possibly history’s best-known image of war, Picasso’s Guernica has been adapted, adopted, copied and commented on thousands of times. A black-and-white cry of protest, it was painted in 1937 after German planes supporting the fascist rebellion of General Francisco Franco bombed the Basque town whose name it bears. Picasso, living in exile in France where he joined the Communist Party, refused to let it be taken to Spain until Franco’s regime had fallen, which took a lot longer than he may have imagined. Now it’s in Madrid’s Reina Sofía museum, which has sent preparatory sketches and related works to Paris’s own Picasso museum for what promises to be a fascinating show, which will look at the painting’s birth, its travels and the politics of its creator. Don’t expect to see the masterpiece itself, however. Now they’ve got their hands on it, the Spaniards aren’t letting it out of their sight.

El Lissitsky, Beat the Whites with the Red Wedge Peter Cox, Eindhoven - Van Abbemuseum

Chagall, Lissitzky, Malévitch. L'avant-garde russe à Vitebsk (1918-1922), 28 March-16 July, Pompidou Centre. An artistic revolution was already under way in Russia before the Bolshevik revolution and, for a brief period, it was given a creative boost by the social upheaval. Kazimir Malevich’s suprematist Black Square shows up in photos being carried by Red Army soldiers, El Lissitsky blurred the borders between graphics and high art and helped give birth to a dazzling school of poster-making, Marc Chagall used Jewish and folk imagery in poetic compositions. Before Stalin and socialist realism, Chagall was among several artists who set up an art school in Vitebsk and students’ and teachers’ work joins those of the headline acts in this show, which arrives a little late for the revolution’s anniversary.

Also at the Pompidou: South African photographer David Goldblatt, 21 February-13 May; Malaysian artist Latiff Mohidin - Pago Pago (1960 - 1969), 28 February-28 May; US Pop artist Jim Dine’s donation to the museum, 14 February-23 April.

Vincent Van Gogh, View from Theo's apartment Vincent Van Gogh Foundation

Dutch artists in Paris, 1789-1914, Petit Palais, 8 February-13 May. There were a lot of artists in Paris and some of them were Dutch. That’s about all the painters in this exhibition have in common, which leads to a show of variable quality. Skip the first couple of rooms and go straight to Jongkind, is my advice. The works by better-known French contemporaries scattered across in the show outshine some of the Dutch artists who joined their schools. But George Breitner is something of a revelation, to me at least. And you can see his friend Van Gogh become Vincent and Piet Mondrian become a brilliant abstractionist.

Frantisek Kupka, Newton's discs Philadelphia Museum of Art ©Adagp, Paris 2018

Frantisek Kupka, Pioneer of abstraction, 21 March-30 July, Grand Palais. Starting off as a symbolist in fin-de-siècle Vienna, Kupka passed through Orphism to pure abstraction. He moved to Paris in 1894, where he presumably found the metaphorical vie de Bohème, although he was, in fact, a literal Bohemian, having been born in Opocno, in what is now the Czech Republic. If you’re into colour, you’ll like Kupka’s stained-glass-like compositions. The organisers promise a “new approach” to symbolism and abstraction.

Also at the Grand Palais: Artists and Robots 5 April-9 July. You may be feeling insecure about artificial intelligence abolishing your job, but what about artists? Could there be such a thing as artificial creativity? This show for the digital age looks at machines that make art – at this stage, at least, created by artists.

Tintoretto, Self-portrait as a young man Philadelphia Museum of Art Don de Marion R. Ascoli et du Marion

Young Tinteretto, Musée du Luxembourg 7 March-1 July. The Venetian Renaissance master would have been 500 years old this year and the museum in the Luxembourg Gardens looks at the first 15 years of his career, as he rose from humble beginnings – the eldest of 21 children of a dyer, as his nickname never let him forget – to carve himself out a place in art history. Religious and profane paintings, portraits, drawings, all show the diversity of the genius’s work, the organisers tell us.

Claude Monet, Weeping Willow ©RMN-Grand Palais (musée d'Orsay)/Adrien Didierjean

The Water Lilies. American Abstract Painting and the last Monet, Musée de l’Orangerie, 13 April-20 August. It’s not difficult to see the connection between Monet’s revered late paintings and post-World War II US abstract painters. Although his poetic calm is more like the work of Sam Francis, Mark Rothko or Ellsworth Kelly than hell-raisers like Jackson Pollock or Philip Guston, they’re all in the show. The Monet works are in permanent residence at the Orangerie and a homage to Kelly, who died in 2015, is to be hung on the way in to the room where they are exhibited.

The poster for Paintings from Afar Musée du Quai Branly

Paintings from Afar, 30 January-6 January 2019 Musée du Quai Branly. Paris’s museum of non-European art has some 500 paintings stashed in its vaults – who knew? - and is fetching 200 out for the public’s perusal. They don’t really seem to fit the museum’s brief, since they are by European artists recording their encounter with the Other – Gauguin and Matisse in Tahiti, Emile Bernard in Cairo, George Catlin portraying native Americans. The blurb notes the “temptation of exoticism” and the “dreams of a luxurious Eastern world” but says the lads calmed down after a bit and became more realistic and “mindful of the Other”.

Also showing: