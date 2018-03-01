Di Maria's brace moves PSG past Marseille in French Cup

Angel Di Maria bagged a brace on Wednesday night as holders Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille 3-0 to advance to the last four of the French Cup. The victory came a few hours after PSG confirmed that their 222-million-euro striker Neymar will undergo surgery on his fractured foot in his native Brazil.

Neymar suffered the injury on 25 February during the Ligue 1 match against Marseille. PSG won that encounter at the Parc des Princes 3-0 to move 14 points clear of second-placed Monaco.

On Wednesday night at the same venue Di Maria opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when he punished sloppy Marseille defending. He thrashed a shot from the edge of the penalty area past the Marseille goalkeeper Steve Mandanda.

The Argentina international doubled the advantage just after the restart and, as in Sunday's match, Edinson Cavani added the third. It was the Uruguayan's 32nd goal in all competitions this season.

With Neymar expected to miss two months of the season, Cavani and Di Maria's form will be crucial as PSG battle to overturn a 3-1 deficit in the second leg of their Uefa Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid on 6 March.

Kylian Mbappe, who was brought in with Neymar last summer to add firepower for the Champions League campaign, may also be missing for return leg.

He did not appear for the second half of the match against Marseille.

"Kylian injured his ankle and asked not to play the second half," said PSG boss Unai Emery. "I hope that it's not too serious."

PSG, who are aiming for an unprecedented fourth consecutive French Cup, are the favoruites to claim the crown. Two third division sides - Les Herbiers and Chambly - are in the last four. They will be joined by the winners of Thursday night's match between Lyon and Caen.