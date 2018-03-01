Macron to visit India this month, cochair International Solar Alliance launch

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/01 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/01 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/01 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
  • media
    International report
    Erdogan starts five day visit of Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What lies behind Mosul Eye
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    So what is the Big Wild Goose Pagoda anyway?
  • media
    World music matters
    American folk singer-songwriter Alela Diane offers an ode to …
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Asia-Pacific
France India Emmanuel Macron Narendra Modi Rafale Climate change

Macron to visit India this month, cochair International Solar Alliance launch

By
media Emmanuel Macron greets Narendra Modi at the Elysée Palace last year REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French President Emmanuel Macron is to pay a state visit to India on 9-12 March, where he will try to deepen trade and diplomatic links and cochair the launch of the International Solar Alliance, a commitment of previous climate change meetings in Paris.

Macron, who will be accompanied by his wife Brigitte, will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on 10 March.

The French president visited the other Asian giant, China, in January and Modi was one of the first foreign leaders to visit Paris after Macron's election last year.

The pair will cochair the first-ever meeting of the International Solar Alliance, whose formation Modi first announced at the Cop21 climate change conference in Paris in 2015 and was raised again at the One Planet Summit in the French capital last December.

Macron and his wife will visit Varanasi, the city of 2,000 Hindu temples, on the last day of the trip, according to sources.

The Indian government said the visit will help the two countries to strengthen cooperation on defence, terrorism, security, space and energy.

Bilateral trade was worth nine billion euros between April 2016 and March 2017.

France is the ninth largest investor in India, with about 1,000 French companies working there, while 120 Indian companies employ 7,000 people in France.

Long-drawn-out negotiations resulted in India buying 36 Rafale jets in 2016 and their manufacturer, Dassault, hopes to sell the country's air force a further 36.

Macron's predecessor, François Hollande, visited India in January 2016.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.