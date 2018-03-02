RFI in 15 languages

 

Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
Seun Kuti © Alexis Maryon
 
Sports
Football Neymar de Silva Santos Paris St Germain

No more Neymar for three months

By
media Neymar will undergo surgery on his right foot in Brazil on Saturday. Reuters/Stephane Mahe

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar will be sidelined for up to three months after surgery on his foot, his doctor warned on the eve of the operation.

"The recovery period will be around two and a half to three months," said Brazil national team surgeon Rodrigo Lasmar, who flew with Neymar to Rio de Janeiro from Paris and will lead the surgry on Saturday at the Mater Dei hospital in Belo Horizonte.

Neymar was stretchered off in the 81st minute on Sunday at the Parc des Princes with PSG 3-0 up against Marseille. Initial reports downplayed the extent of the injury. But it later emerged that he had broken the fifth metatarsal in the middle of his right foot.

"It's not a simple fracture, but a fracture in an important bone," said Lasmar.

The Ligue 1 pacesetters, who play in Troyes on Saturday afternoon, enjoy a 14-point lead over last season's champions Monaco with 10 games remaining. Unai Emery's men appear well on the way to reclaiming the Ligue 1 trophy but the season could be tarnished by another early elimination in the Uefa Champions League.

Since QSI bought PSG in 2011, the Qatari owners have made the capture of the  Champions League the cornerstone of their ambitions. Luring Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros in August 2017 was projected as a coup in their quest for glory.

But the plans have gone awry.

Their march to the latter stages of this season's tournament took a blow a fortnight ago when they went down 3-1 in the last 16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu against the defending champions Real Madrid.

After a Ligue 1 match on Saturday at Troyes, PSG host Madrid in the second leg without their most expensive player.

Angel Di Maria will probably replace Neymar in the starting line-up. On Wednesday in the French Cup quarter-final against Marseille, the Argentina international proved a more than able deputy with two goals in the 3-0 win. Perennial hitman Edinson Cavani added the third although there was a injury scare over Kylian Mbappe when the striker failed to feature in the second-half.

While PSG's faithful come to terms with how to cope with the absence of one of their most prolific strikers for the rest of the season, Neymar's countrymen are now sweating over the 26-year-old's return to national colours.

"Brazilians have high hopes for the World Cup with him and many are afraid he won't be able to take part," said kiosk owner Gabriel Tavares Barreto in Rio de Janeiro.

"I think he'll recover in time ... but that's what Brazilians are worrying about," the 21-year-old added.

Images of Sunday night's fateful duel between Neymar and Marseille player Bouna Sarr have been replayed incessantly on television, often in slow-motion.

Lasmar admitted he was aware of the pressure to rehabilitate Neymar swiftly. "It's clear there are goals to reach in terms of timing and we will do our best to meet the deadlines," he said.

 

