Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
Seun Kuti © Alexis Maryon
 
Sports
Sport Football England

Manchester City sweep past Arsenal to go 16 points clear

By
Bernardo Silva scored Manchester City's opener at Arsenal

Five days earlier at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final, City put three past the north Londoners and Pep Guardiola's men were as clinical on a chilly evening in the capital.

Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sane were on target within the first 33 minutes to inflict a third straight defeat on Arsenal who are sixth and 10 points adrift of the fourth spot which leads to participation in next season's Uefa Champions League.

New 62 million euro signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang squandered a chance to score his second goal for the club when he fluffed a penalty in the second-half.

"You go up by stairs and come down by the lift. That is what happens with confidence," said Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger after the setback. "We have to show we have the level to be at Arsenal football club."

With the defeats piling up and Champions League football appearing to be a dream of yesteryear for the Arsenal diehards, the 68-year-old Frenchman refused to accept that his 22 years as Arsenal boss is dribbling towards an ignominious end.

"I am confident that nothing is permanent in life," added Wenger. "It is down to how you respond and the focus and effort you show to turn things around."

Guardiola, by contrast, beamed with pride as he hailed his side's ruthlessness in their pursuit of the second trophy of his reign at the Etihad.

"People always say: 'they have a lot of points in front, they can relax' and we did the opposite," he said. "It is never easy if you are not focused against teams like Arsenal. We were focused and so far we are having an amazing Premier League season."

