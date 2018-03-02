Grief encounter: Brazilians wait nervously for surgery on Neymar

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
Seun Kuti © Alexis Maryon
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/02 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 02/25 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/02 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/02 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 02/25 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer reclaims top spot at 36
  • media
    World music matters
    Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
  • media
    International report
    Erdogan starts five day visit of Africa
  • media
    Mid-East Junction
    What lies behind Mosul Eye
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Football Neymar de Silva Santos Paris St Germain France

Grief encounter: Brazilians wait nervously for surgery on Neymar

By
media Neymar, who has scored 28 goals for PSG this season, will be out with a foot injury for up to three months. Franck Fife/AFP

While Paris Saint-Germain's faithful come to terms with how to cope without one of their most prolific strikers for the rest of the season, Neymar's fellow Brazilians are sweating over the 26-year-old talisman's return to national colours.

The striker will be sidelined for up to three months after undergoing surgery on his broken foot, his doctor said. He will return perilously close to the start of the World Cup in June in Russia.

Neymar was stretchered off the Parc des Princes in tears on 25 February during the Ligue 1 match against Marseille. He will miss the remainder of the season.

After initial uncertainty about the severity of the injury, further tests revealed that the 222 million euro signing from Barcelona suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal on his right foot, along with a sprained ankle.

Brazil national team surgeon Rodrigo Lasmar, who will lead the surgery at the Mater Dei hospital in Belo Horizonte on Saturday, explained there is no quick fix for the striker."It's not a simple fracture," he said. "It is a fracture in an important bone in the middle of the foot."

Images of Sunday's potentially cataclysmic duel between Neymar and Marseille player Bouna Sarr have been replayed incessantly on Brazilian television, often in gory slow-motion.

Seleçao supporters care little about the impact on PSG, their attention is hysterically trained on the World Cup where they have ambitions of sambaing away with a sixth title. Four years ago on home soil, Germany humiliated them 7-1 in the semi-finals.

"Brazilians have high hopes for the World Cup with Neymar and many are afraid he won't be able to take part," said kiosk owner Gabriel Tavares Barreto in Rio de Janeiro."I think he'll recover in time ... but that's what Brazilians are worrying about," the 21-year-old added.

"I don't think we can really talk about fears of him not being at the World Cup. But there is a noticeable haste to find a solution so that Neymar will have recovered in time," an ESPN Brasil sports commentator, Mauro Cezar Pereira, told AFP.

Lasmar said he was aware of the pressure to restore Neymar to World Cup winning health. "It's clear there are goals to reach in terms of timing and we will do our best to meet the deadlines."

Even so, Neymar might not come back to play at full strength during the World Cup where Brazil's Group E campaign begins on 17 June against Switzerland.

Such maddening margins beg the question: will Neymar be able to lead his country to another triumph? "We just might have lost the World Cup last Sunday," lamented radio commentator, Milton Neves on Bandnews FM.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.