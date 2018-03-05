Bradley Wiggins vows to fight new doping charges

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Go Saudi sisters!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/05 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/05 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/05 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer reclaims top spot at 36
  • media
    World music matters
    Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Cycling Doping Bradley Wiggins

Bradley Wiggins vows to fight new doping charges

By
media Bradley Wiggins in the Paris-Nice 2015 race. AFP/Lionel Bonaventure

British cyclist Bradley Wiggins vowed on Monday to fight accusations of a UK parliamentary committee that he and his team manipulated rules on therapeutic drugs ahead of major races, including the Tour de France.

A report published Monday by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee of the House of Commons in the UK accused Wiggins and other members of Team Sky of using a drug not for its medical purposes but for its performance-enhancing effects.

The report says they took triamcinolone, which is allowed as an asthma treatment, in order to lose weight without sacrificing strength.

“We believe this powerful corticosteroid was being used to prepare Bradley Wiggins, and possibly other riders supporting him, for the Tour de France,” the committee wrote in its report.

“The purpose of this was not to treat medical need, but to improve his power-to-weight ratio ahead of the race.”

UK anti-doping officials dropped a previous investigation, opened in September 2016, when they failed to gather evidence for reports that Wiggins received the drug during a 2011 race in France.

The DCMS report cites new evidence from an anonymous source and from Wiggins’s former coach, Shane Sutton.

“What Brad was doing was unethical but not against the rules,” Sutton told the committee.

Wiggins denied the charge and promised to respond.

“I find it so sad that accusations can be made, where people can be accused of this they have never done which are then regarded as facts,” the five-time Olympic gold medallist said in a statement.

“I strongly refute the claim that any drug was used without medical need. I hope to have my say in the next few days.”

Team Sky backed his comments, saying they were “surprised and disappointed” in the way the committee based its charges on an anonymous claim.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.