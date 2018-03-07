Airbus to cut 3,700 jobs in Germany, Spain, France, UK

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
Go Saudi sisters!
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/07 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/07 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/07 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/07 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/07 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/07 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/07 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/07 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer reclaims top spot at 36
  • media
    World music matters
    Nigeria's Seun Kuti hails 'black time'
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Cameroon: The president who likes to go on holiday
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
Airbus France Industry Employment Spain Germany Britain

Airbus to cut 3,700 jobs in Germany, Spain, France, UK

By
media Airbus's A380 assembly site at Blagnac, near Toulouse AFP

European planemaker Airbus is to cut 3,720 jobs due to plans to reduce production, unions said on Wednesday after meeting management at the company's headquarters in Toulouse, south-west France. The company itself said "a maximum of 3,700 jobs" will go.

Airbus has promised not to declare any compulsory redundancies, the unions said, but it says the jobs have to go because of planned cuts in production of A380 passenger jet and the A400M military transport plane.

The staff reductions are expected to come through redeployment, retirement, non-renewal of short-term contracts and cutting sub-contractors.

They will affect personnel in France, Germany, the UK and Spain, the company said in a statement, adding that it would handle the restructuring "responsibly".

Germany will be worst hit with 1,900 jobs going, according to French trade unionist Jean-Marc Escourrou.

Spain will lose 850, France 470 and the UK 450, he said.

Sales of the A380 have been disappointing, although it was saved from total disappearance by a recent order for 20 planes, with an option on 16 more, by Emirates Airlines.

The A400M has been dogged by delays in delivery and overspending, having a harmful effect on the company's 2017 results.

Airbus has scaled down its production plans for both planes.

It has orders for 317 A380s but expects to deliver 12 this year, eight in 2019 and six per year from 2020 onwards.

This year 15 A400Ms should be delivered, compared to 19 last year, and 11 in 2019.

Airbus, which is locked in competition with the US's Boeing, employs 133,000 people worldwide.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.