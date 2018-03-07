Australia's Warner fined for snarling at South African wicketkeeper

International cricket chiefs on Wednesday cleared Australia vice-captain David Warner to play in the second Test against South Africa after he accepted a charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

The sport's world governing body, the Internationcal Cricket Council (ICC), fined the 31-year-old 75 percent of his match fee for an argument with the South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock during the fourth day of the first Test on 5 March.

Video footage showed him apparently turning on De Kock as the players walked up a staircase during the tea break at Kingsmead in Durban.

The pictures also show Warner being restrained by teammates Usman Khawaja and Nathan Lyon before being persuaded to go into the dressing room by Australia captain Steve Smith.

By accepting a level two offence, Warner incurred the fine but avoided a ban.

De Kock chooses disciplinary hearing

The ICC also charged De Kock but he has asked to put his side of events to a disciplinary hearing.

Australia beat South Africa by 118 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four Test series.

Lyon was also fined 15 percent of his match fee after appearing to drop the ball on AB de Villiers after the batsman was run out.

In a statement issued by Cricket South Africa, Mohammed Moosajee, the team manager, said: "It's rather unfortunate that the incident took place and certainly not in the spirit of the game."

The Australians' behaviour was criticised by the former South African captain Graeme Smith.

He told Cricket Australia's cricket.com.au website: "Lyon as an experienced cricketer would probably say it was unnecessary himself."

He added: "We've got used to Davey Warner over the years. I think the less interest you take in him the better. He can be a bit of a fool at times. It's best just to let him be."