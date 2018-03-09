Profits boom for top French companies

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
Bai Kamara Jr. brings an air of Curtis Mayfield to his protest songs
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/04 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/04 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
  • media
    Sports Insight
    Federer reclaims top spot at 36
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Economy
France Economy BNP Budget PSA Peugeot Citroën L'Oréal Wealth

Profits boom for top French companies

By
media La Bourse Paris (Reuters) The Paris Bourse Reuters

France's top 40 companies saw profits soar 24 percent last year, racking up 93.4 billion euros in profits. The boom has led to a windfall for the French state, leading to pressure to spend some of the unexpected cash on social spending.

Carmaker PSA Peugeot-Citroën hailed "historic results" and cosmetic giant L'Oréal declared it was beginning 2018 "with greater confidence than ever".

Other companies quoted on the Paris Bourse's Cac-40 were equally euphoric over 2017's results, which were an improvement on an already highly lucrative 2016.

As in the rest of Europe and the US, profits have returned to their level in 2006-07 before the global financial crash.

Pharmaceutical colossus Sanofi came top of the profits league at 8.4 billion euros, followed by the BNP Paribas bank at 7.8 billion euros and oil giant Total at 7.2 billion euros.

The insurance trade brought in 6.2 billion euros for Axa, selling luxury goods earned LVMH 5.1 billion euros and carmaker Renault clocked up 5.1 billion euros.

Le Monde's graph of French companies profists

Only two companies in the Cac-40 - Cement maker LafargeHolcim and supermarket owner Carrefour - reported losses, in both cases following revisions of their accounts ordered by new bosses.

The top five French companies are valued at 50 billion euros on the Paris stock exchange.

Worldwide growth predicted for 2018

Profit rates worldwide are higher than any time since 2007, according to the Bloomberg business news outlet, with the top 5,000 groups seeing profits rise 8.3 percent on average in 2017, up from 7.6 percent in 2016.

With interest rates and commodity prices still relatively low, healthy demand and cash infusions from central banks, world GDP is expected to grow 3.9 percent in 2018, up from 3.6 percent in 2017.

French growth also picked up last year, reaching a relatively modest 1.9 percent.

Unemployment remains high, although figures released in February showed it falling below nine percent for the first time since 2009.

Tax windfall for French government

The economic upturn has meant more tax income than expected for the French state.

The 2017 budget deficit was 67.8 billion euros, lower than the 69.3 billion euros officially predicted and much lower than the figure of 74.1 billion euros that was the basis of the government's rigorous budget.

Budget Minister Gérald Darmanin last month denied the state had received a windfall and Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has insisted that extra tax income should mainly be used to reduce the state's debt.

But the parliamentary reporter on the budget, Joël Giraud, on Thursday admitted there has indeed been a windfall and hinted that some of the money could be dedicated to social spending.

In an interview with Les Echos newspaper, Giraud, who is a member of the Left Radical party that is part of the government, said that 20 percent could be spent on "emergency measures".

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.