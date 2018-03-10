Macron warns Trump over steel tariffs

To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser.
To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings.
For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
French President Emmanuel Macron (R) is welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's military airport on Friday
AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Donald Trump of his "serious concern" over the US leader's steel and aluminium tariffs in a phone call in which he also called for tough talks with North Korea. Macron started a four-day trip to India on Friday.
The measures "targeting allied countries who respect the rules of world trade, will not be effective in the fight against unfair practices", he insisted, adding that "Europe will respond in clearly and proportionately" against such moves.
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday said that France would work out a response with other European countries and that all French steelmakers were expected to attend a meeting in Brussels on Monday.
Macron also welcomed the prospect of US-North Korea talks during the phone call, while urging Trump to be firm with Kim Jong-un.
"The international community must maintain its unity for tough talks with North Korea to pave the way for a denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," he said, according to the statement.