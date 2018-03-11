Le Pen reveals National Front's proposed new name

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The loss of a great French chef
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/09 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/09 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/09 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/11 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The loss of a great French chef
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
France
France Front National Right-wing Marine Le Pen

Le Pen reveals National Front's proposed new name

By
media National Front president Marine Le Pen at the annual congress in Lille AFP

France’s far-right National Front will change its name to Rassemblement National (National Rally), if the proposal, announced today by party leader Marine Le Pen is agreed by a ballot of members.

Le Pen revealed the proposed new name in her closing remarks to the party’s annual conference.

The speech hit out at her usual targets – immigration, globalisation, President Emmanuel Macron’s government and the European Union.

“We’re not anti-European, we’re anti-European Union, that is to say the federal organization of the nations of Europe,” she told her audience in the north-eastern French city of Lille.

Le Pen accused EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier of wishing to “punish the British people” for voting to leave the EU and paid tribute to fellow right-wing nationalists, who have scored electoral successes in Italy or already hold power in Poland and Hungary.

She declared that her party had evolved from a "party of opposition" to a "party of government" and called on members to adopt a "culture of alliance", which would mean compromises with potential partners.

"I have no intention of proposing a change to our emblem - the flame," she said to applause, commenting that the logo, copied from Italy's fascist MSI movement in the 1970s, was "so elegant, so modern".

The name National Front is a psychological barrier to voters attracted by the party's ideas, she told the conference.

The new name should appeal to all those who "share our immense love for France", she said, and must have a political content before revealing her choice to a standing ovation and prolonged applause.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.