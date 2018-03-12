Colombia election raises questions over peace deals

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
The Sound Kitchen
The loss of a great French chef
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/12 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/12 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/12 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/12 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/12 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/12 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/12 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The loss of a great French chef
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
  • media
    International media
    Is Samuel Sam-Sumana looking for political revenge in Sierra …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    Go Saudi sisters!
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Americas
Colombia Farc Elections

Colombia election raises questions over peace deals

By
media Right-wing parties led by former president Alvaro Uribe, a major opponent of the peace agreement with the Farc, won the largest share of votes in Sunday's legislative elections in Colombia. Reuters/Carlos Julio Martinez

In Colombia, partial results from Sunday’s general election showed the largest vote share going to right-wing parties opposed to a historic 2016 peace deal with former rebel group Farc. While that deal looks secure, the election result could still affect its future, as well as talks with other groups.

While results had not yet been finalised on Monday morning, no party came close to winning control of either the Chamber of Deputies or the Senate, meaning there is no major shakeup of who sits in Congress.

Sunday’s voting also determined candidates for a presidential vote on 27 May, with the two main contenders being Ivan Duque for the centre-right Democratic Centre and Gustavo Petro of left-wing coalition Decencia.

While there is some concern about polarisation over the deal arising in the presidential campaign, the outcome is unlikely to destabilise the political situation.

“It’s a very democratic country, despite the history of violence, and people would look very appallingly on any president that tried to bypass Congress,” says Victor Bulmer-Thomas, associate follow at Chatham House in London.

“So it’s very evenly balanced, both in terms of congressional seats and in terms of the expected support for the two main candidates for the presidency.”

Concerns over Farc deal

As such, the Farc deal remains mostly secure, even if changes in the executive would call some aspects into question.

“The bloc in the Senate that wants peace is still very strong, so even if a vary anti-peace-deal president gets in, he will struggle to pass legislation against the peace deal,” says Giancarlo Morelli, who analyses Colombia with the Economist Intelligence Unit.

“I would be worried more about the implementation of the deal, for example, because it might suffer more setbacks, it might be delayed in some areas, the implementation of reforms might take a bit longer if a right-wing candidate wins the presidency.”

Less certain are the direction of talks with the country’s second-largest rebel group, the ELN, which is currently observing a ceasefire.

“The current government was trying to make a deal, but they weren’t able,” says Morelli.

“That will be one of the challenges for the coming president, and if the president is centre-right, I think he will have more to say about what happens to the ELN than what happens to the Farc.”

Farc enters parliament

The former Farc rebels themselves only received about a third of a percentage point of the popular vote, which analysts say is not as a surprise.

But part of the peace deal was to give them five member in each house of parliament, which is not enough to be a major force, but enough to include them in the political process.

“In previous attempts to integrate former guerrillas, not the Farc but other guerrilla groups like M19, the lack of political presence that led some supporters to feel that the only way forward was a revolutionary and violent one,” says Victor Bulmer-Thomas.

“That’s no longer the case, because the Farc does have a stake in the political future, and there may be moments when the support of the five members they will have in each house turns out to be crucial for certain votes.”

Bulmer-Thomas says much of their future of the Farc depends on how that role evolves.

“There’s a reasonable chance, and perhaps we shouldn’t put it any higher than that, that this is the beginning of a long integration into the normal political process.”

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.