Bochet becomes France’s most decorated winter Paralympic athlete

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's powerhouse
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) greets opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition after addressing a news conference at the Harambee house office in Nairobi, Kenya March 9, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The loss of a great French chef
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Culture in France
    Exploring South African photography at the Paris Pompidou Centre
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
France Sport Winter sports Ski

Bochet becomes France’s most decorated winter Paralympic athlete

By
media French skier Marie Bochet won a third gold medal at the Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Wednesday, bringing her lifetime total to a record-setting seven gold medals. Reuters/Paul Hanna

French skier Marie Bochet became the country’s most decorated athlete of Winter Paralympic Games on Wednesday, winning a seventh lifetime gold medal in the giant slalom event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Bochet’s win in standing giant slalom was her third gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games and brought France’s overall medal count to thirteen, thereby beating its performance at the Sochi Games in 2014.

“Fail, get up and win,” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron, saying the medal meant Bochet was “written into the legend of Paralympic sport”.

Bochet clocked the best times on the first and second legs, outdistancing her nearest competitor, Andrea Rothfuss of Germany, by more than two seconds.

“I think it’s the best of the gold medals, but it’s true that whenever you win a new one, you forget the others,” Bochet said after the race.

“It’s super cool to have this medal in any case, because I skied well, I was sure of myself and I didn’t go about it half way. I gave it all I had.”

The 24-year-old took the gold in downhill and super-G, but failed to finish in super combined event.

Wednesday’s win puts her back on track to match the four golds she took at the Sochi Games in 2014, but for that she will have to win the slalom, the only medal that escaped her four years ago.

“I like slalom and I have to do it well, but I also have to remember my Games are already successful and that the slalom would be a bonus,” Bochet said.

Bochet wears a prosthetic left arm and hails from the city of Chambéry in the French Alps.

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.