Bochet becomes France’s most decorated winter Paralympic athlete

French skier Marie Bochet became the country’s most decorated athlete of Winter Paralympic Games on Wednesday, winning a seventh lifetime gold medal in the giant slalom event in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Bochet’s win in standing giant slalom was her third gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games and brought France’s overall medal count to thirteen, thereby beating its performance at the Sochi Games in 2014.

“Fail, get up and win,” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron, saying the medal meant Bochet was “written into the legend of Paralympic sport”.

Bochet clocked the best times on the first and second legs, outdistancing her nearest competitor, Andrea Rothfuss of Germany, by more than two seconds.

“I think it’s the best of the gold medals, but it’s true that whenever you win a new one, you forget the others,” Bochet said after the race.

“It’s super cool to have this medal in any case, because I skied well, I was sure of myself and I didn’t go about it half way. I gave it all I had.”

The 24-year-old took the gold in downhill and super-G, but failed to finish in super combined event.

Wednesday’s win puts her back on track to match the four golds she took at the Sochi Games in 2014, but for that she will have to win the slalom, the only medal that escaped her four years ago.

“I like slalom and I have to do it well, but I also have to remember my Games are already successful and that the slalom would be a bonus,” Bochet said.

Bochet wears a prosthetic left arm and hails from the city of Chambéry in the French Alps.