PSG denies rumours of Neymar departure

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
Spotlight on Africa
Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's powerhouse
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) greets opposition leader Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition after addressing a news conference at the Harambee house office in Nairobi, Kenya March 9, 2018.
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/14 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's …
  • media
    The Sound Kitchen
    The loss of a great French chef
  • media
    World music matters
    Bai Kamara Jr and Sierra Leone's 'mystical survivors'
  • media
    Culture in France
    Exploring South African photography at the Paris Pompidou Centre
  • media
    Spotlight on France
    Black dolls, then and now
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Neymar de Silva Santos Paris St Germain

PSG denies rumours of Neymar departure

By
media Neymar at a hospital in Brazil where he underwent surgery on a fractured metatarsal and a sprained ankle. Reuters

Neymar’s father and Paris Saint-Germain sought on Tuesday to quell rumours that the very expensive star forward wants to leave the club when he recovers from foot surgery.

With Neymar in Brazil recovering from surgery on a broken ankle, reports have surfaced in European press that the Brazilian is disenchanted with PSG and is setting his sights elsewhere.

There is much speculation that Neymar, who PSG acquired from Barcelona for a record €222 million last year, is being eyed up for an even more costly transfer to his old club of Barcelona or even to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The concern over the player and is future is such that PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi led a delegation to visit the 26-year-old at his luxury home on the Brazilian coast on Monday and Tuesday.

“He’s very excited to come back as soon as possible,” al-Khelaifi told reporters. “I’m sure he will come back very soon and you know very excited to have him back in the league, in the Cup matches with Paris Saint-Germain.”

Even Neymar’s father chimed in on his son’s place at PSG.

“Neymar already has a future at PSG,” said Neymar Santos Sr. after visiting his son where he is recovering from a fractured ankle in Brazil.

Without their star forward, PSG crashed out of the Champions League last 16 to Real Madrid this month.

The club will look to maintain its comfortable lead at the top of the table in France’s Ligue 1 against Angers on Wednesday.

The club hope to have Neymar back before the end of the season, even if the doctor of Brazil’s national team will need at least two and a half months before returning to action.

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.