Mbappé takes PSG a step closer to French title

RFI in 15 languages

 

Play
Listen to RFI News
Expand Player
Replay
World music matters
Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
Tunisian alternative folk duo Yuma
 
Listen Download Podcast
  • RFI English News flash 04h00 - 04h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 04h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 04h10 - 04h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 04h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 05h00 - 05h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 05h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 05h10 - 05h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 05h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h00 - 06h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 06h00 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h10 - 06h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 06h10 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 06h30 - 06h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 06h30 GMT
  • Paris Live AM 06h33 - 06h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 06h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h00 - 07h10 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 07h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 07h30 - 07h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 07h30 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 14h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h00 - 14h06 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 14h03 - 14h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 14h03 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h06 - 14h30 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h06 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 14h30 - 14h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/15 14h30 GMT
  • Paris Live PM 14h33 - 14h59 GMT Mon-Fri
    Features and analysis 03/15 14h33 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h03 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/11 16h00 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h00 - 16h06 GMT Sat-Sun
    News bulletin 03/14 16h00 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h03 - 16h30 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h03 GMT
  • RFI English News flash 16h30 - 16h33 GMT Mon-Fri
    News bulletin 03/14 16h30 GMT
  • Paris Live Weekend 16h33 - 17h00 GMT Sat-Sun
    Features and analysis 03/11 16h33 GMT
Latest broadcasts
  • media
    World music matters
    Folk duo Yuma bring love and poetry to Tunisia's young generation
  • media
    International report
    Fusing traditional with conventional medicine in the Gambia
  • media
    International report
    Health in the Gambia plagued by poor conditions
  • media
    Spotlight on Africa
    Post-crisis Kenya seeks to affirm its status as East Africa's …
  • media
    International report
    The Gambia offers conventional reponse to mental health problems
To take full advantage of multimedia content, you must have the Flash plugin installed in your browser. To connect, you need to enable cookies in your browser settings. For an optimal navigation, the RFI site is compatible with the following browsers: Internet Explorer 8 and above, Firefox 10 and +, Safari 3+, Chrome 17 and + etc.
Sports
Sport Football Paris attacks

Mbappé takes PSG a step closer to French title

By
media Kylian Mbappé scored twice in PSG's win over Angers. Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kylian Mbappé grabbed both goals as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Angers 2-1 at the Parc des Princes to go 17 points clear of Monaco.

The 19-year-old France international struck either side of Thiago Motta's dismissal in the 16th minute for stamping on Angers defender Romain Thomas.

Mbappé's first came after 12 minutes following a brilliant ball in behind the defence by Julian Draxler.

The teenager netted his second on 26 minutes. Layvin Kurzawa surged into the Angers penalty area and pulled the ball back from the byline for Mbappé to take his league goals tally to 13 for the season.

With his team four points above the relegation zone, Angers coach Stephane Moulin had made no secret of prioritising Saturday's home game against Caen over the trip to face PSG.

Moulin left top scorer Karl Toko Ekambi on the bench and failed to reconfigure his side even when PSG were reduced to 10 men.

The ploy may return to haunt him. Ekambi was eventually introduced and the Cameroonian bagged his 15th goal of the campaign with 14 minutes remaining. He nearly grabbed an equaliser at the death but was thwarted by the PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

"We want the title and we're continuing along on our path towards it," said PSG boss Unai Emery. "The championship is important because it reflects consistency over the course of the season. I think the team reacted well to the sending off of Motta."

Emery added: "We suffered in the final few minutes but we deserved to win. I'm very happy with the way the team responded."

 

Related
 
Sorry but the period of time connection to the operation is exceeded.