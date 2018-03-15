Mbappé takes PSG a step closer to French title

Kylian Mbappé grabbed both goals as Paris Saint-Germain defeated Angers 2-1 at the Parc des Princes to go 17 points clear of Monaco.

The 19-year-old France international struck either side of Thiago Motta's dismissal in the 16th minute for stamping on Angers defender Romain Thomas.

Mbappé's first came after 12 minutes following a brilliant ball in behind the defence by Julian Draxler.

The teenager netted his second on 26 minutes. Layvin Kurzawa surged into the Angers penalty area and pulled the ball back from the byline for Mbappé to take his league goals tally to 13 for the season.

With his team four points above the relegation zone, Angers coach Stephane Moulin had made no secret of prioritising Saturday's home game against Caen over the trip to face PSG.

Moulin left top scorer Karl Toko Ekambi on the bench and failed to reconfigure his side even when PSG were reduced to 10 men.

The ploy may return to haunt him. Ekambi was eventually introduced and the Cameroonian bagged his 15th goal of the campaign with 14 minutes remaining. He nearly grabbed an equaliser at the death but was thwarted by the PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp.

"We want the title and we're continuing along on our path towards it," said PSG boss Unai Emery. "The championship is important because it reflects consistency over the course of the season. I think the team reacted well to the sending off of Motta."

Emery added: "We suffered in the final few minutes but we deserved to win. I'm very happy with the way the team responded."