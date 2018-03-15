RFI in 15 languages

 

Federer beats Chardy to reach Indian Wells quarters

media Roger Federer is bidding for a record sixth title at the Indian Wells Masters. Reuters/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Top seed Roger Federer advanced to the last eight of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday night with a straight sets win over the unseeded Frenchman Jeremy Chardy.

It finished 7-5 6-4 to the 36-year-old Swiss who is enjoying his best start to the season since 2006. Then he started 16-0 and won 33 of his first 34 matches.

"It has been great. But 2018 is a totally different year and so many years after that run," he said.

Federer won seven matches to claim the Australian Open in January. Another four victories came on his way to the title at the Rotterdam tournament in February where he also reclaimed the world number one ranking. He will maintain his reign at the top of the ATP lists for a few more weeks if he reaches the semi-finals at Indian Wells.

"For so many years I have felt good in Australia," Federer added. "I don't know if it's Australia per se or if it is the benefits from the hard work I put into the new season.

"And now here in Indian Wells I'm relieved that I was able to win some matches because in a big, tough draw, you're never quite sure what to expect. So I'm just happy I'm on a good run."

In the last eight, Federer will face 21-year-old Hyeon Chung for the second time this year. They met in the semi-finals at the Australian Open in Melbourne but the South Korean had to retire because of a foot blister.

"It is highly explosive and it's highly impressive what he does," said Federer of Chung. "I think he is going to be a great player. How good will still remain to be seen. I have a lot of respect for him."

Chung progressed following a 6-1 6-3 win over Pablo Cuevas from Uruguay.

